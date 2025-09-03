SBS Upfront: ‘The Chaplain’, three Digital Originals and John Safran doc in 2026 line-up

SBS returns to long-form drama in 2026 with The Chaplain and NITV co-commission Reckless leading the slate alongside three new short-form Digital Originals: Fish Boi, Homebodies and Miss Sultanah.

The broadcaster unveiled next year’s programming line-up at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion this afternoon, emphasising its multiplatform coverage of the FIFA World Cup and announcing Insight, Dateline and The Cook Up with Adam Liaw will get their own FAST Channels.

““Next year will be our biggest year ever,” said acting managing director Jane Palfreyman.

“We’re delivering a bold content slate that’s proudly diverse and deeply engaging — from global formats to

bold, original storytelling that Australians won’t find anywhere else. In 2026, we’ll also feature a FIFA World Cup like no other – with 104 matches across three countries, it will captivate the nation and bring Australians together as we cheer for the Socceroos and celebrate the world game.”

Documentary continues to be prominent on the slate, with the first two projects in the Australian Uncovered documentary strand unveiled as Shut Your Big Fat Mouth John Safran! and We Are Jeni, while SBS regular Marc Fennell will also front new series Tell Me What You Really Think and There is No John. The previously announced 2.6 Seconds, from Blackfella Films, will air next year, and NITV will be the TV home of Pauline Clague-directed feature documentary Colleano Heart.

Alone Australia, SBS’s most popular ever commission returns, moving to the Arctic Circle for its fourth iteration, while the second season of The Hospital: In the Deep End sees Matt Preston, Jelena Dokic and Ruby Rose scrub up, and the 16th instalment of Who Do You Think You Are? will include Essie Davis, Chrissie Swan, Aaron Pedersen and Bruce McAvaney.

Other returning series across both SBS and NITV include The Jury, Mastermind, Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey, Going Places with Ernie Dingo, Our Medicine, The Cook Up with Adam Liaw and Taste of the Topics. Tony Armstrong and Courtney Act will also come back to host SBS’s coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The jewel in SBS’s 2026 programming crown is the FIFA World Cup, with the broadcaster to air 550 exclusive hours of coverage, including every match live in HD, replays, highlights and pitch-side crosses during the Socceroos’ campaign. SBS On Demand will feature a World Cup hub, while the broadcaster will also launch FAST Channel FIFA+.

SBS also announced it had secured the rights to Tour de France Femmes through 2030, joining other cycling coverage of the Tour de France and La Vuelta a España.

Football is also set to infuse other SBS programming, including Adam Liaw’s Great Football Feasts, a new I8 Studio series filmed across World Cup host nations Canada, Mexico and the US. On SBS Food, other new series will include Southern Pictures’ Rick Stein’s Australia, I8 Studio’s Shane Delia’s Malta, and Matt Preston’s Food Adventures.

Hunter Page-Lochard as Charlie and Tasma Walton as June in ‘Reckless’. (Photo: David Dare Parker)

A 8×30-minute drama from Wooden Horse, The Chaplain is inspired by the real-life experiences of Melbourne Airport’s chaplain, co-created by showrunner Elise McCredie and executive producer Jude Troy.

The series follows chaplain Tobias Wallace, who races through unmarked doors with a constantly ringing phone, pockets stuffed with cash and a decidedly unorthodox approach to solving the daily crises of an airport. Tobias is convinced the airport couldn’t run without him and he’s never met a problem he couldn’t fix. Until he meets his formidable and unnervingly young new boss Carmen, who deems him a walking liability. Their clash ignites a power play that ripples through the terminal and into the lives of the cleaners, baggage handlers and passengers around them.

McCredie writes alongside Sarah Bassiuoni, Mithila Gupta and Thomas Weatherall. Production on The Chaplain will commence later this year in Victoria, with cast announcements to follow in the coming months.

“The Chaplain was inspired by an unforgettable encounter I had with the Melbourne International Airport Chaplain, Martyn Scrimshaw,” said Troy.

“Dashing to make a flight back to Sydney after a work trip and distracted by an eventful day, I jumped out of an Uber and all too late realised I had left my handbag in the back seat. Inside were my phone, laptop, and my identity. I could not board without it! Through the kindness of strangers, I was introduced to someone I never knew existed: the Airport Chaplain.

“Over the next few hours, he took me on an eye-opening adventure deep into the bowels of the airport. sharing stories of humanity and connection that have stayed with me ever since. I realised how much richness and drama is hidden in this world. Airports are cultural melting pots, filled with so much life and so, alongside Elise and this hugely talented writing team, we are thrilled to bring this world, these incredible stories and our beloved Chaplain to screen.”

As previously announced, Reckless stars Tasma Walton and Hunter Page-Lochard as feuding siblings forced to work together to get away with an accidental hit-and-run death. Produced by BBC Studios Productions Australia, the series is an adaptation of Scottish mystery thriller Guilt, written and executive produced by Kodie Bedford.

Digital Original Fish Boi, written and directed by Robertino Zambrano, follows scorned hustler’s fight to save his family’s livelihood and win back their respect by starting Western Sydney’s biggest fish delivery business. Zambrano and Dulce Aguilar produce for KAPWA Studioworks, and executive produce alongside Gabrielle Joosten and Libbie Doherty.

Produced by Mad Ones, Homebodies follows Darcy, who when forced home to look after his estranged mother,

discovers that she has an unexpected housemate: the teenage ghost of his pre-transition self. The series is written by AP Pobjoy and Charlotte Mars, with Pobjoy directing with Harry Lloyd. Cyna Strachan produces with executive producers Liam Heyen and Kirsty Fisher.

Alistair Baldwin will direct Miss Sultanah, which follows sisters Alana and Nicky, who desperate bid to save their beauty-queen mother’s legacy, band together to host Sultanah’s first disabled-only beauty pageant. Baldwin writes with Artemis Muñoz, Rhian Wilson Ruge, with Molly O’Connor of Float Films producing and Hannah Ngo of Lazy Susan Films executive producing.

‘Shut Your Big Fat Mouth John Safran!’.

Of the Australia Uncovered docs, Chemical Media’s Shut Your Big Fat Mouth John Safran! sees the author, documentarian, and satirist dissect censorship wars raging across Australia, while Smith and Nasht’s We Are Jeni, directed by Mariel Thomas and Akhim Dev and produced by Simon Nasht, follows the journey of a woman with 2,500 alter personalities whose battle to be believed by the justice system culminates in a stunning legal first. A third project is yet to be announced.

The Marc Fennell-fronted Tell Me What You Really Think will see the presenter joined by extraordinary Australians to candidly discuss complex health issues over a dinner party, while in There is No John, he uncovers one of Australia’s greatest unsolved mysteries; the wild true-crime story of John Friedrich.

From overseas, SBS’s line-up includes premium drama such as King & Conqueror, starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; What It Feels Like for a Girl, based on the life of Paris Lees; Trespasses starring Gillian Anderson, and landmark BBC One series A Love Story which follows the emotional true story of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s imprisonment in Iran and long-awaited reunion with her family.