Screen accounting firm Christopher Coote & Co. joins Modoras Group

Brisbane-based accounting firm Modoras Group has acquired screen accounting specialists Christopher Coote & Co.

The acquisition expands Modoras’ presence in the film industry with the Christopher Coote & Co. brand set to continue.

Principal Chris Coote and general manager Julie Macpherson have been mainstays of the local screen industry for decades, auditing about one-fifth of the biggest Australian films of all time, including recent film productions such as The Dry and series such as The Lost...