Screen Australia, ABC and NITV announce teams for first stage of Proper Loved Up initiative

Screen Australia’s First Nations department, ABC and NITV have announced the projects and creatives selected for stage One of Proper Loved Up, a rom-com short film initiative for mid-career First Nations producers collaborating with emerging writer/director teams.

The selected teams recently took part in a three-day intensive workshop in Sydney, the first step in a broader development program featuring masterclasses and mentorship.

The Stage One participants and their projects:

Shakara Walley, Calen Tassone, Jamahl Ryder and Gary Hamaguchi – Office Party: A First Nations office worker struggles to connect with his crush amidst the mundane chaos of office life, culminating in a heartwarming Office Party mishap.

Cian McCue and Aaliyah-Jade Bradbury – Homecoming: When a famous Aboriginal musician takes refuge in a family-owned Darwin diner, a late-night encounter with a quick-witted cook sparks unexpected chemistry, messy burgers and one unforgettable night.

Jerome Smith and David Cook – I Dare (Love) You: Long-time friends David and Jennifer are forced to confront their true feelings when a daring challenge pushes them beyond friendship.

Brooke Collard and Rhianna Malezer – Crushed!: Crushed by her crush, Jo finds herself magically stuck inside a pinball machine at a queer bar, with only her bestie Tay to get her out. But a messy love triangle lands Tay crushed inside the machine beside her.

Travis Akbar and Natasha Wanganeen – Love.exe: In a future society where physical relationships are obsolete, a lonely man agrees to meet his online partner in real life, forcing them both to confront what it truly means to connect.

Siena Mayutu Wurmarri Stubbs and Libby Collins – Best on Ground: 17-year-old Räkay is a young, tough and driven girl, with the pressure of cultural boundaries holding her back. But 18-year-old care-free boy Wämut, who Räkay met at footy training, is determined to break through her guard to score her heart.

Jack Steele and Nicole Hutton-Lewis – Egg Head and the Paper Girl: On an isolated farm, Jessie slips into vintage musical daydreams to escape her daily routine – but when Hattie, the pregnant postie from the feuding Turner family shows up, a secret spark ignites.

Talia Liddle and Travis Cloudy-Hensgen – Only Two Luvaz: Out of touch, dressed in pink and back for the summer, Rose throws herself into bush life, but her nanas have other plans.

Hannah French and James McLaren – Stuffed: When an elderly widower arrives with a mysterious rolled-up rug, a taxidermy artist is presented with an unusual request that will test the limits of romantic gestures.

Devina McPherson and Kimberley Benjamin – G.O.A.T: When Lilah meets the new environmental scientist in town, Rosie, she falls hard for her. But since Lilah isn't sure Rosie is even queer, she'll have to do some serious sleuthing to find out.

Proper Loved Up is delivered in partnership with each of the state and territory screen agencies.

Participants will now work towards delivering a third draft script, with the opportunity to apply for up to $80,000 in production funding to bring their short films to life.