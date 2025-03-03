Screen Australia announces $2.3 million for eight documentaries

Screen Australia will provide $2.3 million of direct production funding for eight documentary projects, including CJZ’s docudrama on the Robodebt scandal and the Tony Armstrong-fronted ABC factual series End Game.
Announced last September, the Robodebt series will explore the impact of the Liberal Party-backed scheme, which clawed back $1.8 billion from over half a million social welfare recipients allegedly rorting the system between 2015 and 2019. SBS’s new factual development fund is supporting the project.
In End Game, unveiled as part of ABC’s 2025 upfronts, Armstrong embarks on a mission to find global solutions to the rising tide of racism in Australian sport and inspire lasting change.
Other projects to receive funding include Crowded House, which unravels the psychological complexities the band faced in their journey, and Patrick Abboud’s RISE, about participants preparing to compete on Western Sydney’s spectacular LGBTQIA+ ballroom scene.
The funding announcement coincides with this year’s Australian International Documentary Conference in Melbourne, which carries the theme of Future Telling.
Screen Australia Head of Documentary Richard Huddleston, who will today moderate a session on the development process as part of the event, said the selected projects were a “reflection of the ambition, sophistication and creativity of the current Australian documentary sector”.
These projects will grow Australia’s reputation for innovative, premium storytelling and point to an exciting future of global partnerships.”
The full list of projects is as follows:
- Crowded House: A feature-length documentary that dives deep into the Crowded House journey, unravelling the psychological complexities they faced in the wake of their meteoric rise, and spotlighting the evolution of the current line-up that includes Neil’s two sons, Liam and Elroy Finn. Woven from a treasure-trove of never-before-seen family and band archive, candid interviews, and more, the narrative moves between the past, present, and a dream-like place of investigation and analysis that has the genius of Neil Finn’s songwriting at its core. Crowded House is a co-production between Ghost Pictures and Academy Award-nominated producer Carthew Neal and his production company Fumes. Financed by the New Zealand Film Commission in association with the ABC and VicScreen. Produced with the support of Primary Wave and Nude Run. An Australian-New Zealand co-production. Australia and New Zealand territories will be distributed by Madman.
- RISE: With exclusive access into Western Sydney’s underground LGBTQIA+ ballroom scene, the documentary RISE follows participants as they prepare to compete at the iconic West Ball. In a world seeking to erase them, RISE will portray which of these queer rebels will finally have their moment on the cutthroat stage and transform their life. It is written and directed by Patrick (Pat) Abboud, with Monique Keller and Billy Russell executive producing, and West Ball community leaders, Xander Khoury and Jamaica Moana co-executive producing.
- Death of a Shaman: In the depths of the Ecuadorian Amazon, a renowned Shuar shaman selects his reluctant grandson as his apprentice in an attempt to preserve their tribe’s ancestral wisdom for another generation. Meanwhile, the shaman’s son leads an Indigenous uprising that seeks to overthrow the Ecuadorian president. What transpires next will foreshadow either the preservation or destruction of a people. The feature-length documentary Death of a Shaman is from writer/director/producer Dan Jackson and executive producers Robert Fernandez and Dan Levinson. It is financed in association with Soundfirm, with Umbrella Entertainment distributing locally.
- Silenced: A feature film from Stranger Than Fiction that follows internationally renowned human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson as she goes inside courtrooms and behind the headlines to reveal the tricks and tropes used to silence women all over the world. Silenced is from writer/director Selina Miles and producer Blayke Hoffman. Jennifer Peedom is executive producing. It is financed in association with Minderoo Pictures and the ABC, with support from Screen NSW, the Shark Island Foundation, and Soundfirm. Local distribution by Sharmill Films and international sales by Together Films.
- Troublemaker: This feature film follows massacre survivor Wendy Scurr and South Australian writer/director Jared Nicholson as they slip down the rabbit hole of paranoia in a desperate search for solace and truth. Directing alongside Nicholson is Ben Lawrence, with Rebecca Barry, Scott Baskett, Madeleine Hetherton-Miau, and Chris Kamen producing and Deanne Weir executive producing. It is financed in association with the Shark Island Foundation, with support from the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund, the South Australian Film Corporation, Screen NSW, and WeirAnderson Films. Post, digital, and visual effects are supported by the South Australian Film Corporation.
- Digby & Camille: This feature film is an eight-year love story about Sydney artist and the documentary’s co-director Digby Webster and his girlfriend, trainee chef Camille Collins, who both live with Down Syndrome. Looking to take the next step in their relationship, the couple fervently wishes to live together and marry. But complicating their dream of wedded bliss are the very real concerns and questions from those who love and support them most, their parents. Directing alongside Digby is Trevor Graham, who is also producing with Lisa Wang. It is written by Rose Hesp, with Mitzi Goldman, Roger Savage, and Jenny Lalor executive producing. It is financed in association with the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) Premiere Fund, with support from Screen NSW, the Shark Island Foundation, Soundfirm, the Andy Inc Foundation, and philanthropy via Documentary Australia. Local distribution by Bonsai Films.
- Robodebt (working title): A three-part series for SBS that combines documentary storytelling with drama to reveal how ordinary Australians fought back against the notorious Robodebt scandal that struck at the heart of inequality and social cohesion in Australia. It is from director Ben Lawrence and writer Jane Allen. Executive producing is Paula Bycroft, Michael Cordell, and Andrew Farrell. It has received major production investment from SBS, with support from Screen NSW.
- End Game: This three-part series for the ABC follows Tony Armstrong on a global mission to find solutions to combat the rising tide of racism in Australian sports to create real change for future generations — unpicking his own experiences on a personal journey of discovery, surprise, passion, and understanding. End Game is executive produced by Daniel Brown, Steve Bibb, and Dean Gibson. It has received major production investment from the ABC, with support from Screenwest and Lotterywest. International sales by ABC Commercial.