Screen Australia announces $2.3 million for eight documentaries

Screen Australia will provide $2.3 million of direct production funding for eight documentary projects, including CJZ’s docudrama on the Robodebt scandal and the Tony Armstrong-fronted ABC factual series End Game.

Announced last September, the Robodebt series will explore the impact of the Liberal Party-backed scheme, which clawed back $1.8 billion from over half a million social welfare recipients allegedly rorting the system between 2015 and 2019. SBS’s new factual development fund is supporting the project.

In End Game, unveiled as part of ABC’s 2025 upfronts, Armstrong embarks on a mission to find global solutions to the rising tide of racism in Australian sport and inspire lasting change.

Other projects to receive funding include Crowded House, which unravels the psychological complexities the band faced in their journey, and Patrick Abboud’s RISE, about participants preparing to compete on Western Sydney’s spectacular LGBTQIA+ ballroom scene.

The funding announcement coincides with this year’s Australian International Documentary Conference in Melbourne, which carries the theme of Future Telling.

Screen Australia Head of Documentary Richard Huddleston, who will today moderate a session on the development process as part of the event, said the selected projects were a “reflection of the ambition, sophistication and creativity of the current Australian documentary sector”.

These projects will grow Australia’s reputation for innovative, premium storytelling and point to an exciting future of global partnerships.”

The full list of projects is as follows: