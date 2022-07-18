Screen Australia has revealed the first round games to be supported via the Games: Expansion Pack fund, with 31 titles to share $4 million.

Announced in March by former Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Paul Fletcher, the fund is designed to provide direct funding to original video games across different platforms with budgets below $500,000.

What was initially a $6 million commitment over a two-year period has since been expanded to provide $4 million in funding this year.

Screen Australia head of online Lee Naimo said this had been due to the quality and depth of the applications received.

“We were blown away by the number of outstanding applications which have demonstrated the wealth of talented creatives and original ideas that are coming out of the Australian games sector,” he said.

“We’re excited to be back in this space and supporting Australian developers to continue to create distinctive games that find traction here and around the world, and help strengthen the local workforce.”

Interactive Games and Entertainment Association CEO Ron Curry paid tribute to Screen Australia and the Federal Government for bolstering support to cater to the high demand and quality of applications for the initial round of funding.

“By assisting early-career developers, products, and studios through Games: Expansion Pack, the Albanese Government is set to facilitate support across the entire game development ecosystem,” he said.

“This will result in growth in employment, promotion of digital and screen skills development, plus increased revenue for the highly talented and reputable Australian game development industry.”

Arts Minister Tony Burke MP said the government was committed to supporting the Australian digital games sector to “create, innovate and flourish and achieve its full potential”.

The funding announcement comes after Screen Australia named Amelia Laughlan as games investment manager in May to oversee the agency’s games funding. Having joined the industry in 2017 with Tin Man Games in a narrative, production and marketing role, she has since held roles at Nintendo Australia as a business development specialist, as well as at Toronto-based indie studio Snowman.

The games to receive funding are as follows:

A HALLOWEEN VALENTINE

Things For Humans

Genre: Adventure, Puzzle, Music

Creative Director: Jacob Leaney

Narrative Lead: Alistair Baldwin

Platform: PC, PS5, Switch

Synopsis: A Halloween Valentine is a pop-song puzzle adventure set in a haunted amusement park on Valentine’s Day.

AZOIC

Tumbleweed Games Pty Ltd

Genre: Adventure, Casual, Puzzle

Lead Developer: Connor Arthur Young

Platform: PC

Synopsis: Play as an Orb…attach…and play as its Golem Body. Use both to explore a ruin, solve puzzles and make the world bloom!

BITS & BOPS

Tempo Lab Games

Genre: Rhythm

Managing Director: Evan Andrews

Art Director: Rose Hammer

Composer: Julian Sanchez

Platform: PC

Synopsis: A collection of original rhythm mini-games.

BONZA PHRASES

Minimega

Genre: Casual, Puzzle, Word

Creative Director: Ben Huxter

Technical Director: Punya Huxter

Platform: Mobile

Synopsis: This word puzzle game celebrates proverbs, idioms and figures of speech that have become part of everyday language.

BOSSWORDS

PlayReactive Pty Ltd

Genre: Puzzle

Creative Director: Harry Lee Shang Lun

Platform: Mobile, PC, Mac

Synopsis: Bosswords is a compelling and challenging word game.

DROS

Emergeworlds Pty Ltd

Genre Action, Adventure, Platformer, Puzzle

Creative Director: Ben Ward

Producer: Tim Molony

Lead Programmer: Deon Chique

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS5, Switch

Synopsis: Enter a charming and vibrant world filled with adventure, puzzles, and lots of goo.

EARTHLINGO

Earthlingo

Genre: Educational, Platformer, Role-playing

Creators: Raymond Corrigan, Zilin Su

Platform: Mobile, PC, Mac

Synopsis: Explore a planet, learn a language.

ENCHANTRESS

Cactus Jam Games Pty Ltd

Genre: Adventure, Casual, Building/Crafting, Visual novel

Creative Director: Nidula Geeganage

Art Director: Julia Ye

Lead Programmer: Audrey Castillo

Artist: Friyana Madon

Platform: Mobile, PC, Mac, Switch

Synopsis: The enchanting adventure of a young woman running a jewellery shop.

ENTER THE CHRONOSPHERE

Effort Star

Genre: Action, Role-playing, Roguelike

Producer/Developer: Rhys van der Waerden

Designer/Writer: Ned Kirner

Platform: PC

Synopsis: A tactical roguelike where each turn is a slice of real-time action.

FOX AND SHADOW

Paper Cactus Games Pty Ltd

Genre: Strategy, Role-playing, Deckbuilding Roguelike

Producer: Leo Cheung

Lead Programmer: Jackson Michael

Lead Design: Sapphire Van Veen

Platform: PC, Mac

Synopsis: Salvage, scrap, repeat. Fox and Shadow is a deck-builder with roguelike elements. Set in a city ruined by pollution, a few pilots guide their drones to salvage the materials they need to keep their home running.

FUTURE FOLKLORE

Guck Pty Ltd

Genre: Casual, Building/Crafting

Game Director: Hayley Percy Joyce

Art Director: Jarra Karalinar Steel

Lead Design: Phoebe Watson

Producer: Ripley Kavara

Lead Developer: Daniel Dang

Lead Artist: Charlotte Allingham

Managing Director: Kati Elizabeth

Composer: Robert Champion

Community Manager: Matthew Ngamurarri Heffernan

Platform: Mobile

Synopsis: Australia’s first ever Aboriginal-led mobile game, Future Folklore (Working Title) invites you to restore the bush and Care for Country through a uniquely Indigenous lens, all located in a futuristic fantasy Australian-bush-inspired setting.

GUBBINS

Studio Folly

Genre: Casual, Puzzle, Word

Game Director: Darcy Smith

Creative Director: Jessica Shipard

Platform: Mobile

Synopsis: A game about placing chunks of letters to make words, with the help and hindrance of wildcard modifiers.

HOTEL MAGNATE

Arcade Oven Pty Ltd

Genre: Simulation, Strategy, Building/Crafting, Management

Creative Director: James Hindle

Platform: PC, Mac

Synopsis A hotel and resort simulator/Tycoon game.

LEGEND OF VALLEY

Shark Jump Pty Ltd

Genre: Action, Adventure

Lead Programmer: Matt Le Krupa

Lead Design: Matt Trobbiani

Lead Artist: James Pearse

Composer: Kevin Penkin

Platform: PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch

Synopsis: Legend of Valley is a vibrant action-adventure game about exploring a dangerous and mysterious valley, and discovering the secrets of the past.

LEONARDO’S MOON SHIP

Secret Lab Pty Ltd

Genre: Adventure, Puzzle, Narrative

Creative Director: Jon Manning

Narrative and Creative: Jim Capobianco

Producer: Paris Buttfield-Addison

Platform: Mobile, PC, Mac

Synopsis: In Renaissance Florence, famed inventor Leonardo da Vinci is the talk of the town, and his renown grows by the day. But when a mysterious message calls to Leo, he finds himself torn between the love of his fans, the wrath of his enemies, and his boundless desire to learn more.

MACABRE

Weforge Studio Pty Ltd

Genre: Multiplayer, Adventure, Science fiction, Horror

Lead Developer: Ben Sutherland

Creative Director: Jay Topping

Game Director: Jake Davey

Lead Artist: Ricardo Caixe

Consultant: Maximilian Rea

Platform: PC with VR support

Synopsis: Macabre is an immersive multiplayer horror game developed in Unreal Engine 5. You’ll form part of a small research team whose job is to investigate a series of strange events and uncover what’s causing them. Along the way, you’ll gain access to more equipment, upgrades, and skills that’ll prove crucial to navigating and unlocking new areas. As you explore the procedurally generated maps, it quickly becomes apparent there are far greater forces at play.

MATCHMAKER: DUNGEON HEART

Ghost Moth Pty Ltd

Genre: Simulation, Role-playing, Puzzle, Dating Simulation

Lead Developer: Jordan Cook-Irwin

Lead Artist: Kelly Gilkes

Technical Designer: Haydon Bakker

Composer: Dylan Imeneo

Narrative Designer: Blythe Thompson

Platform: PC

Synopsis: Defend the Dungeon. Date the Monsters.

MOON CORP TOWER DEFENSE

Kite Shield Interactive Pty Ltd

Genre: Strategy, Role-playing, Management

CEO/Co-Founder: Saxon Hutchinson

CFO/Co-Founder: Blayne Cuzner

Art Director/Co-Founder: Robert Dickson

Marketing Director: Anna Barrett

Composer: Daniel Poole

Senior Programmer: Xavier Poole

Lead Programmer: Justin Cragg

Senior Programmer: Jake Goodsir

Lead Artist: Meg Groeneveld

Lead Quality Assurance: Daniel Jackson

Voice Director: Kat Bramston

2D/3D Artist: Shay-Lee Atkins

Game Designer: Rhys Adams

Game Designer: Chris Selleck

Character Artist: Alex Murphy

Platform: PC, Mac, Console Release TBA

Synopsis: Moon Corp. Tower Defense, is a Tower Defense and business management game where the player manages their own company to research and build defenses against an alien invasion of the moon. Aliens Down, Profits Up!

MOONLIGHT IN GARLAND

Winters Group Estate

Genre: Simulation, Role-playing, Casual

Developer: Violet LeBeaux

Platform: PC, Mac

Synopsis: Moonlight in Garland is a chill open-ended life sim about finding your feet in the big city. Decorate your apartment, make new friends, grow too many houseplants and love your city life!

PLANETATION

2Bit Studios Pty Ltd

Genre: Action, Adventure, Co-op Online, Building/Crafting, Survival

Lead Developer: Andrew Joy

Lead Artist: Matthew Joy

Platform: PC

Synopsis: On the harmstead you sow crops by day, plough hordes of alien pests by night, and spelunk the “Very Dark” depths whenever you damn well please. This bloodthirsty alien planet doesn’t want you here, but you’re a robot in a tractormech so what do you care?

PROJECT FELINE

Fischer-Cripps Laboratories Pty Ltd

Genre: Action, Platformer, Parkour, Speed-running

Creative Director: Raymond Cripps

Platform: PC, others to be announced

Synopsis: Project Feline is a parkour game where players master Gabi’s abilities to stylishly traverse anime-inspired urban landscapes.

SCHRODINGER’S CAT BURGLAR

Abandoned Sheep

Genre: Adventure, Puzzle

Managing Director: Martin Binfield

Platform: PC, Mac, Switch

Synopsis: When the world’s greatest cat burglar sneaks into a secret research facility she is caught in a quantum experiment and gains incredible quantum super powers. Now she must explore the facility from top to bottom to uncover the truth…

SERVONAUTS

Maxart Pty Ltd

Genre: Action, Casual, Puzzle

Creative Director: Thomas MacNamara

Lead Artist: Johan Becconsall

Producer: Tom Smeltzer

Managing Director: Peter Clowes

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch

Synopsis: As a goofy ‘Servonaut’, manage pipes and avoid hilarious fatalities to provide fuel, air and other necessities to visitors of your space gas station.

STARWISP HYPERDRIVE

Ghost Cat Games

Genre: Adventure, Role-playing

Creative Director: Georgia Patton

Technical Director: Daniel Kirchner

Platform: PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch

Synopsis: Starwisp Hyperdrive is a space exploration adventure role-playing game.

THE DUNGEON EXPERIENCE

BONE Assembly

Genre: Adventure

Platform: PC

Managing Directors: Jacob Janerka, Simon Boxer

Synopsis: Level up your life with The Dungeon Experience. A high fantasy adventure guided by a low level monster.

THE INDIGO INITIATIVE

Caustic Reality Pty Ltd

Genre: Adventure, Puzzle

Managing Director: Clinton McCleary

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS5

Synopsis: Many years after a cataclysmic event, a scientist is woken from cryostasis to explore the multiverse for a way to undo the worldwide disaster.

THE MASTER’S PUPIL

Pat Naoum Games Pty Ltd

Genre: Adventure, Platformer, Puzzle

Creative Director: Pat Naoum

Platform: PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS5, Switch

Synopsis: A hand-painted 2D puzzle adventure game set inside the eye of the artist Monet.

TIMESAVERS

Monomyth Games

Genre: Action, Puzzle

Creative Director: Tristram Geary

Technical Director: Quincy Geary

Game Designer/Sound Director: Byron Laschuk

Platform: PC

Synopsis: Business idea: Look into people’s futures, stop accidents before they happen, and get paid. What could go wrong?

TOTEM TELLER

Grinning Pickle Pty Ltd

Genre: Transcendental, Narrative

Creative Director: Benjamin Kerslake

Writer/Narrative Designer: Alexander Swords

Lead Programmer: Jerry Verhoeven

Platform: PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S

Synopsis: Where does a muse find inspiration? Gather listeners and seek tellers in beautiful, broken places. Retell lost stories or discard them forever. Truth is in the telling.

UNTITLED

Wombat Brawler Pty Ltd

Genre: Casual, Arcade

Creative Director: Mark White

Technical Director: Brendan Watts

Platform: Mobile, PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Switch

Synopsis: Crash your way through crazy obstacle courses and create your own to challenge your friends!

UNTITLED

Exbleative

Genre: Racing

Managing Director: Jay Weston

Lead Programmer: Rhys Lindsay

Platform: PC

Synopsis: A racing game.