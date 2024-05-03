Screen Australia announces $750,000 for nine online projects

Stories about a harried single mum juggling school pickup and disposing of a corpse, aspiring young players on the cusp of AFL glory, and the space-bound mob of Mt Jorj navigating a faraway galaxy are among the online projects that will share in over $750,000 of Screen Australia funding.

Screen Australia’s head of online and games Lee Naimo said the agency was pleased to support “another selection of unique and creative online projects in both production and development phases”.

“With the Online Development Fund still in its first year, it’s been amazing to witness so many emerging creators taking advantage of the opportunity and taking the time to develop their online projects,” he said.

The projects to benefit from the latest round of funding include four-part Instagram series Deadbeat Ends Meet, about housemates Milo (a frilled-neck lizard) and Indy (a dingo) that reckon with the cost of living and the pitfalls of the gig comedy.

Content creator Evie Hilliar, who wrote the series alongside Holly Tosi and Mike Greaney, said it had always been her dream to make an animated series.

“After making comics for Instagram for the past six years, short-form comedic narratives come naturally to me, and I’m so keen to make online audiences laugh in a whole new way with Deadbeat Ends Meet,” she said.

“In my work I like to highlight that with sadness there can be silliness and it’s important to embrace both, and I think that’s why I’ve gained an audience – it’s as cathartic to me as it is entertaining for them.”

The projects funded for production are:

Buried: After single mum Abi accidentally kills a cyclist on the morning school run, her “to do” list gets a lot more complicated as she tries to juggle parenting along with disposing of a corpse. The five-part comedic horror/thriller for YouTube is from actor/writer Miriam Glaser, writer/director Charlotte George, and producer Fran Derham. Buried is financed in association with VicScreen.

Deadbeat Ends Meet: Milo (a frilled-neck lizard) and Indy (a dingo) reckon with the cost of living and the pitfalls of the gig comedy in this comedic four-part animated series for Instagram by cartoonist Evie Hilliar. Written by Hilliar, alongside Holly Tosi and Mike Greaney, with Nicholas Colla and Scarlett Koehne producing.

Last Party of Summer: This 24-part rom-com drama for TikTok provides a window into the lives of eight characters as they navigate the excitement and heartache of coming-of-age in this pop culture-infused, neon candy night of love and loss. The series is from writer/director Mark Day and producer Lawrence Phelan, whose credits include Hot Bread.

Young Bloods: With exclusive access to the Sydney Swans Academy, blending documentary footage with vision from the players themselves, this 30-part TikTok series follows the next generation of AFL players on their journey from locker-room to field as they immerse themselves in the Swans’ famed ‘bloods’ culture and compete for selection in the pathway towards the AFL or AFLW draft. The series is created by director/producer Hugh Humphreys and producer Sarah Neill, with Rosie Lourde executive producing. It is financed in association with Screen NSW, with support from Her Sport Her Way, QBE, and the Sydney Swans.

The projects funded for development are:

Curse of the Virgin: Determined to break the virginity curse, Greek Orthodox Maria and her virgin bestie Zimbabwean-Christian and realigning queer witch Zainab, cast a sex goddess card spell to harness their inner confident energies, but find themselves stuck in a horny time loop until they can both lift the curse, their problems with purity anxiety and get absolutely laid. The seven-part comedy series is from director Grace Tan, writer/producers Danielle Stamoulos and Nicole Delprado, writers Amal Awad and Vimbai Nenzou, producer Chidiebube Uba, and executive producers Barry Gamba and Bec Bignell.

Dark Matter Don’t Matter: In the near future, 99 per cent of the world’s population has left behind the ravaged ecosystems of Earth. Onboard the S.S. Troopy, the community of Mt Jorj make their way through the universe, dodging asteroids and space cops, while searching abandoned vessels for smokes. The 20-part First Nations sci-fi comedy is from writer/director/producer Tamara Whyte, writer/director Isaac Lindsay, writer Warren Milera, and producer Philip Tarl Denson.

Going Home: After being discharged from a psychiatric hospital, prodigal daughter Grace Kisakye heads to her childhood farm in outback Australia, in this 30-part drama series. Seeking answers in a familiar landscape, Grace processes how her life spiralled out of control by confronting her family and healing past wounds. Going Home is from creator/writer/producer Belinda Jombwe and writers Huna Amweero, Leigh Lule, and Claire Cao. Erica Long and Joanna Beveridge of No Ordinary Love and Shippers are producing and executive producing, respectively.

Hysteria: A 25-part documentary that explores the barriers young women face navigating a health system designed for men, by men. Science TikToker Maddie Massy takes audiences to the ancient roots of this gender health gap and how it persists today – encouraging women to take their health into their own hands. Hysteria will be written, directed and executive produced by Maddie Massy and produced by Margie Bryant.

Murder on the Dance Floor: After receiving a surprise invitation to her ex-girlfriend’s upcoming wedding, Amber Rose convinces true crime podcaster Fox McKenzie to be her date. But when the insufferable maid of honour dies on the dance floor, they must work together to solve a real-life murder mystery. This 30-part comedic mystery series for Instagram Reels is from writer/director Rowan Devereux and director/producer Sophie Saville.

Trophy Boys: In this 20-part mockumentary, the Year 12 debating team from the elite all-boys St Imperium College have one week to prepare for the biggest night of their lives – the Interschool Debating Grand Final. Gearing up to annihilate their rival sister school, they’ll stop at nothing to get match-fit and bring home the trophy. Trophy Boys is being developed by writer/creator Emmanuelle Mattana, adapted from her play of the same name, with producer Jo Dyer, director Marni Mount, and fellow cast members Leigh Lule, Gaby Seow, and Fran Sweeney-Nash.