Screen Australia announces $8.1 million for 15 projects

Fifteen projects spanning features, television, and online content will share in more than $8.1 million in production funding from Screen Australia, including new features from Flying Bark Productions and Causeway Films.

The agency has also revealed that 27 television dramas, 23 feature films, and six online projects will receive over $1.7 million of development funding. Of these, 24 projects have been supported through the Generate Fund, 26 through the Premium Fund and six through the Online Development Fund.

The announcements come as data from the agency showed it has invested over $85 million across all 57 funding programs in the 2023/24 financial year, including over $5.5 million through the First Nations Department, as well as issuing 205 final certificates through the Producer Offset with a total value of $413 million.

CEO Deirdre Brennan said the newest projects reflected the depth of creative storytelling that defined the Australian screen industry.

“We support projects that entertain and resonate with audiences,” she said.

“Our aim is to champion authentic local voices and ensure our sector remains at the forefront of global storytelling.”

Brennan, who is coming up on one year in the top job, said the agency’s focus was firmly on the future heading into 2025.

“We’re building a sustainable screen economy that both adapts and inspires,” she said.

I’m thrilled by the international recognition of our stories and excited for the pipeline of projects set to release before the end of the year including films Memoir of a Snail and The Moogai, along with series’ Thou Shalt Not Steal, Four Years Later, and Plum – I can’t wait for Australians to experience them.”

The projects funded for production are as follows:

Features:

LEVITICUS

Causeway Works Pty Ltd

Genre: Horror

Writer/Director: Adrian Chiarella

Producers: Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton, Hannah Ngo

Distributor: Maslow Entertainment

International Sales: Studio 301 Films

Synopsis: Two star-crossed teenage boys must escape a violent entity that takes the form of the person they desire most – each other.

CHASING MILLIONS

Invisible Republic Pty Ltd

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Thriller, Crime, Mystery

Director Stephen Burke

Writers Katherine Thomson, Stephen Burke

Producers Jane Doolan, Michael Wrenn

Distributor Bonsai Films

International Sales Level K

Synopsis Belfast 2004. Northern Ireland has been at peace for six years, but old enmities, and mistrust remain. Chasing Millions tells the story of the biggest bank heist in Irish, British (and Australian) history making reluctant partners of ambitious Australian police officer, Diana, with gruff, veteran Northern Irish detective, Crawford, as they investigate and seek to solve the crime while navigating their way through the minefield of a fragile peace.

ZAC POWER

Flying Bark Productions Pty Ltd and Cheeky Little Media Pty Ltd

Genre: Action Adventure, Comedy, Family

Directors: Alexs Stadermann, David Webster

Writers: Fin Edquist, John Armstrong, Lawrence Leung, Erica Harrison

Producers/Executive Producers: Barbara Stephen, Leah James, Patrick Egerton, Celine Goetz

Synopsis: Zac Power’s position as the top teenage spy is compromised after a brilliant new agent arrives. When his recklessness allows an ostentatious supervillain to steal a high-tech weapon, Zac is forced to confront his own flaws and team up with his rival.

SACCHARINE

Carver Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Psychological horror

Writer/Director: Natalie Erika James

Producers: Anna McLeish, Sarah Shaw, Natalie Erika James

Distributor: Maslow Entertainment

International Sales: XYZ Films

Synopsis: A lovelorn medical student becomes terrorized by a hungry ghost after taking part in an obscure weight-loss craze: eating human ashes.

LOVE ADJACENT

KWFilms and Aspect Entertainment

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Director: Louise Alston

Writers: Sarah Mayberry, Christopher Gist

Producers: Kate Whitbread, Spencer McLaren

Distributor: Umbrella Entertainment

International Sales: Film Seekers

Synopsis: When a food critic’s review causes a top chef’s restaurant to go under, he has to start again from scratch. But when her sister’s wedding is at risk of ruin, he’s the only one who can save it. Can either of them swallow their pride?

POSTHUMOUS

Imposter Syndrome Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Horror

Director: Josh Tanner

Writers: Josh Tanner, Jade van der Lei

Producers: Jade van der Lei, Josh Tanner

Executive Producer: Joel Anderson

Distributor: Kismet Movies

International Sales: TBA

Synopsis: With her life falling apart, a woman returns to her family home and estranged father desperately seeking comfort, but the discovery of a mysterious videotape threatens to undo everything she knew about her long-deceased mother’s passing and unleash an unimaginable horror.

THE BONE SPARROW

Carver Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Young Adult, Older Family

Director: Kim Mordaunt

Writer: Alex McDiarmid

Producers: Anna McLeish, Sarah Shaw

Distributor: Kismet Movies

International Sales: Bankside Films

Synopsis: Subi’s imagination is as big as the ocean and wide as the sky, but his world is much smaller: he’s spent his whole life behind a fence.

Television:

WATCHING YOU (WORKING TITLE)

6 x 60 mins

Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Thriller

Writers: Alexei Mizin, Ryan Van Dijk

Producers Jason Stephens, Bree-Anne Sykes

Executive Producers Helen Bowden, Cailah Scobie, Alicia Brown

Broadcaster Stan

International Sales ITV Studios

Synopsis: A psychological thriller based on J.P. Pomare’s novel The Last Guests.

ELEVEN (WORKING TITLE)

6 x 60 mins

Gristmill Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Writer/Directors: Robyn Butler, Wayne Hope

Producers: Robyn Butler, MaryAnne Carroll, Wayne Hope

Executive Producers: Robyn Butler, Wayne Hope, Greg Sitch

Broadcaster: Stan

International Sales: Hat Trick International

Synopsis: A young woman struggles to get over the death of her fiancé.

Online:

HOOPS

15 x 80 seconds

Snack Drawer

Directo:r Hannah McElhinney

Writers: Hannah McElhinney, Rudy Jean Rigg

Producer: Eliza Bone

Executive Producer: Jamie Searle

Synopsis: In 2023, Lexi Rodgers was preparing to play with NBL1 South team the Kilsyth Cobras, but she never made it to the court. After a series of setbacks, rather than turning away from elite sport like so many transgender athletes before, Lexi spends the year jumping through hoops, determined to play in the next season.

PATHS TO PARIS

16 x 1 mins

Simply Stories Docs Pty Ltd

Writer/Directors: Jaden Bowen, Jake Holroyd, Merryn Trescott, Stephanie Dower

Producers: Jaden Bowen, Jake Holroyd

Executive Producer: Sam Price

Synopsis: Paths to Paris encapsulates the experience of three of Australia’s premier athletes, as they train, travel and compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics/Paralympics, championing recognition and spearheading important conversations ahead of Brisbane 2032.

THE WORLD CAME FLOODING IN

1 x 20 mins

Film Camp Pty Ltd

Writer/Directors: Isobel Knowles, Van Sowerwine

Producers: Philippa Campey, Isobel Knowles, Van Sowerwine

Executive Producer: Ben Joseph Andrews

Synopsis: The World Came Flooding In is a creative XR documentary that explores memories of home, after a flood.

DISPLACED

6 x 10 mins

Lemon Meringue Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Science Fiction

Director Molly Daniels

Writers: Jem Splitter, Molly Daniels

Producers: Jem Splitter, Rachael Morrow

Synopsis: A depressed, dysfunctional physicist accidentally sent back in time tries to fix her future by mentoring her troubled 14-year-old self – a chaotic rage case with her own mischievous agenda.

TALKED ABOUT MEDIA

50 x 1 min

Big Yellow Taxi Productions Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy

Director: Sarah Ben-m’rad

Writers: Sarah Ben-m’rad, Edward Gates

Producers: Sarah Ben-m’rad, Edward Gates

Synopsis: The host of a quasi-successful men’s interest podcast goes to increasingly dramatic lengths to increase listenership.

GO FIGURE

6 x 4 mins

Jibber Jabber Pty Ltd

Director: Luke Agius

Writers: Luke Agius, Faith Baisden, Rami Fischler, Gabriel Willie

Producer: Rami Fischler

Executive Producer: Faith Baisden

Synopsis: Let’s drop the chainsaws and find new ways to look at our troublesome Australian landmarks. Go Figure follows First Nations comedian Rob Braslin as he delivers a fresh take on some beloved landmarks round Australia in this short form comedy-documentary series.