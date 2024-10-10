Screen Australia announces $8.1 million for 15 projects

Fifteen projects spanning features, television, and online content will share in more than $8.1 million in production funding from Screen Australia, including new features from Flying Bark Productions and Causeway Films.
The agency has also revealed that 27 television dramas, 23 feature films, and six online projects will receive over $1.7 million of development funding. Of these, 24 projects have been supported through the Generate Fund, 26 through the Premium Fund and six through the Online Development Fund.
The announcements come as data from the agency showed it has invested over $85 million across all 57 funding programs in the 2023/24 financial year, including over $5.5 million through the First Nations Department, as well as issuing 205 final certificates through the Producer Offset with a total value of $413 million.
CEO Deirdre Brennan said the newest projects reflected the depth of creative storytelling that defined the Australian screen industry.
“We support projects that entertain and resonate with audiences,” she said.
“Our aim is to champion authentic local voices and ensure our sector remains at the forefront of global storytelling.”
Brennan, who is coming up on one year in the top job, said the agency’s focus was firmly on the future heading into 2025.
“We’re building a sustainable screen economy that both adapts and inspires,” she said.
I’m thrilled by the international recognition of our stories and excited for the pipeline of projects set to release before the end of the year including films Memoir of a Snail and The Moogai, along with series’ Thou Shalt Not Steal, Four Years Later, and Plum – I can’t wait for Australians to experience them.”
The projects funded for production are as follows:
Features:
LEVITICUS
Causeway Works Pty Ltd
Genre: Horror
Writer/Director: Adrian Chiarella
Producers: Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton, Hannah Ngo
Distributor: Maslow Entertainment
International Sales: Studio 301 Films
Synopsis: Two star-crossed teenage boys must escape a violent entity that takes the form of the person they desire most – each other.
CHASING MILLIONS
Invisible Republic Pty Ltd
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Thriller, Crime, Mystery
Director Stephen Burke
Writers Katherine Thomson, Stephen Burke
Producers Jane Doolan, Michael Wrenn
Distributor Bonsai Films
International Sales Level K
Synopsis Belfast 2004. Northern Ireland has been at peace for six years, but old enmities, and mistrust remain. Chasing Millions tells the story of the biggest bank heist in Irish, British (and Australian) history making reluctant partners of ambitious Australian police officer, Diana, with gruff, veteran Northern Irish detective, Crawford, as they investigate and seek to solve the crime while navigating their way through the minefield of a fragile peace.
ZAC POWER
Flying Bark Productions Pty Ltd and Cheeky Little Media Pty Ltd
Genre: Action Adventure, Comedy, Family
Directors: Alexs Stadermann, David Webster
Writers: Fin Edquist, John Armstrong, Lawrence Leung, Erica Harrison
Producers/Executive Producers: Barbara Stephen, Leah James, Patrick Egerton, Celine Goetz
Synopsis: Zac Power’s position as the top teenage spy is compromised after a brilliant new agent arrives. When his recklessness allows an ostentatious supervillain to steal a high-tech weapon, Zac is forced to confront his own flaws and team up with his rival.
SACCHARINE
Carver Films Pty Ltd
Genre: Psychological horror
Writer/Director: Natalie Erika James
Producers: Anna McLeish, Sarah Shaw, Natalie Erika James
Distributor: Maslow Entertainment
International Sales: XYZ Films
Synopsis: A lovelorn medical student becomes terrorized by a hungry ghost after taking part in an obscure weight-loss craze: eating human ashes.
LOVE ADJACENT
KWFilms and Aspect Entertainment
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Director: Louise Alston
Writers: Sarah Mayberry, Christopher Gist
Producers: Kate Whitbread, Spencer McLaren
Distributor: Umbrella Entertainment
International Sales: Film Seekers
Synopsis: When a food critic’s review causes a top chef’s restaurant to go under, he has to start again from scratch. But when her sister’s wedding is at risk of ruin, he’s the only one who can save it. Can either of them swallow their pride?
POSTHUMOUS
Imposter Syndrome Pty Ltd
Genre: Drama, Horror
Director: Josh Tanner
Writers: Josh Tanner, Jade van der Lei
Producers: Jade van der Lei, Josh Tanner
Executive Producer: Joel Anderson
Distributor: Kismet Movies
International Sales: TBA
Synopsis: With her life falling apart, a woman returns to her family home and estranged father desperately seeking comfort, but the discovery of a mysterious videotape threatens to undo everything she knew about her long-deceased mother’s passing and unleash an unimaginable horror.
THE BONE SPARROW
Carver Films Pty Ltd
Genre: Young Adult, Older Family
Director: Kim Mordaunt
Writer: Alex McDiarmid
Producers: Anna McLeish, Sarah Shaw
Distributor: Kismet Movies
International Sales: Bankside Films
Synopsis: Subi’s imagination is as big as the ocean and wide as the sky, but his world is much smaller: he’s spent his whole life behind a fence.
Television:
WATCHING YOU (WORKING TITLE)
6 x 60 mins
Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd
Genre: Thriller
Writers: Alexei Mizin, Ryan Van Dijk
Producers Jason Stephens, Bree-Anne Sykes
Executive Producers Helen Bowden, Cailah Scobie, Alicia Brown
Broadcaster Stan
International Sales ITV Studios
Synopsis: A psychological thriller based on J.P. Pomare’s novel The Last Guests.
ELEVEN (WORKING TITLE)
6 x 60 mins
Gristmill Pty Ltd
Genre: Drama
Writer/Directors: Robyn Butler, Wayne Hope
Producers: Robyn Butler, MaryAnne Carroll, Wayne Hope
Executive Producers: Robyn Butler, Wayne Hope, Greg Sitch
Broadcaster: Stan
International Sales: Hat Trick International
Synopsis: A young woman struggles to get over the death of her fiancé.
Online:
HOOPS
15 x 80 seconds
Snack Drawer
Directo:r Hannah McElhinney
Writers: Hannah McElhinney, Rudy Jean Rigg
Producer: Eliza Bone
Executive Producer: Jamie Searle
Synopsis: In 2023, Lexi Rodgers was preparing to play with NBL1 South team the Kilsyth Cobras, but she never made it to the court. After a series of setbacks, rather than turning away from elite sport like so many transgender athletes before, Lexi spends the year jumping through hoops, determined to play in the next season.
PATHS TO PARIS
16 x 1 mins
Simply Stories Docs Pty Ltd
Writer/Directors: Jaden Bowen, Jake Holroyd, Merryn Trescott, Stephanie Dower
Producers: Jaden Bowen, Jake Holroyd
Executive Producer: Sam Price
Synopsis: Paths to Paris encapsulates the experience of three of Australia’s premier athletes, as they train, travel and compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics/Paralympics, championing recognition and spearheading important conversations ahead of Brisbane 2032.
THE WORLD CAME FLOODING IN
1 x 20 mins
Film Camp Pty Ltd
Writer/Directors: Isobel Knowles, Van Sowerwine
Producers: Philippa Campey, Isobel Knowles, Van Sowerwine
Executive Producer: Ben Joseph Andrews
Synopsis: The World Came Flooding In is a creative XR documentary that explores memories of home, after a flood.
DISPLACED
6 x 10 mins
Lemon Meringue Pictures Pty Ltd
Genre: Comedy, Science Fiction
Director Molly Daniels
Writers: Jem Splitter, Molly Daniels
Producers: Jem Splitter, Rachael Morrow
Synopsis: A depressed, dysfunctional physicist accidentally sent back in time tries to fix her future by mentoring her troubled 14-year-old self – a chaotic rage case with her own mischievous agenda.
TALKED ABOUT MEDIA
50 x 1 min
Big Yellow Taxi Productions Pty Ltd
Genre: Comedy
Director: Sarah Ben-m’rad
Writers: Sarah Ben-m’rad, Edward Gates
Producers: Sarah Ben-m’rad, Edward Gates
Synopsis: The host of a quasi-successful men’s interest podcast goes to increasingly dramatic lengths to increase listenership.
GO FIGURE
6 x 4 mins
Jibber Jabber Pty Ltd
Director: Luke Agius
Writers: Luke Agius, Faith Baisden, Rami Fischler, Gabriel Willie
Producer: Rami Fischler
Executive Producer: Faith Baisden
Synopsis: Let’s drop the chainsaws and find new ways to look at our troublesome Australian landmarks. Go Figure follows First Nations comedian Rob Braslin as he delivers a fresh take on some beloved landmarks round Australia in this short form comedy-documentary series.