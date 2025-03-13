Screen Australia announces funding support for 23 games, reveals Future Leaders delegation

Screen Australia has announced funding support for 23 games and revealed the seven Australians that will attend the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco as part of its Future Leaders delegation.
Amber Stacey (WA), Chantel Eagle (VIC), Edwin Montgomery (NSW), Heidi Borge (SA), Joel Davison (VIC), Lindsay Mansfield (TAS), and Neema Iyer (NSW) will travel to San Francisco next month for the event, where they will meet with games publishers and gain insight into how the industry operates on a global basis.
Of the funded games, 10 are supported through the Games Production Fund, and 13 come under the Emerging Gamemakers Fund.
Together with its support of the newly announced ALT: GAMES festival, to be held in Parramatta next month, Screen Australia’s recent game investments total more than $1.3 million.
Head of games Joey Egger said an exciting mix of local titles and talent were being celebrated and supported through the funds.
“From intimate stories to challenging puzzlers, these games showcase our diversity, unique culture and game design expertise, and really demonstrates why we continue to excel on the world stage,” he said.
“We also know the games sector is resilient, adaptive, and tenacious, driven by a strong sense of connection and community. That’s why we are proud to support local events such as the ALT: Games Festival and for our gamemakers to forge impactful relationships here and overseas, to ensure their games get into the hands of players around the world.”
The Screen Australia-supported games are as follows:
Games Production Fund
ROB & ROLL
Devil Juice Studios
Genre Deckbuilder, Roguelike, Strategy
Lead Developer Deon Chique
Developer Jack Pilz
Lead Artist Kate Esser
Audio Engineer Rilla Bray
3D Artist Nicholas Esser
Platform PC
Synopsis A tight, dice rolling tactics game where a team of mischievous goblins pushes their luck to steal powerful relics for a mysterious wizard.
SNOW CONE
Hungry Sky Pty Ltd
Genre Casual, Puzzle, Strategy, Wholesome
Lead Developer Jack Casey
Level Designer Nick Lowe
Art Director Lauren Fletcher
Sound Designer and Marketing Manager Ben Hammersley
Lead Producer Minh Tran
Platform PC
Synopsis A puzzle game about rolling icy treats and cleaning up the streets.
MANAGEMENT IN SPACE
Silver Stitch Productions Pty Ltd
Genre Strategy, Building, Management, Roguelike, Tower Defence
Lead Developer Matthew Lucis
Composer Duncan Latto
Platform PC
Synopsis Build your space station, then defend, profit, die, and repeat until the universe collapses.
NULLSTAR: SOLUS
Smash Attack Studios
Genre Adventure, Arcade, Platformer
Creative Director Dean Baron
Audio Engineer Alec Shea
Narrative Designer Anniemay Parker
Level Designer Luke Dorman
Lead Programmer Dave Sebesta
Lead Artist Ryan Gee
2D Artist Stella Baron
Platform PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch
Synopsis Fly through a world at its end, take on 80 different levels as a solitary scav drone, and collect the remnants of a fallen city’s nullstar. Navigate a megastructure filled with traps and guardians of a past age, the ruins of a civilization where not all is as it might seem.
THESE STARLESS SKIES
Wayward Astronaut Pty Ltd
Genre Adventure, Point and Click, Story-driven
Project Lead, Lead Developer/Artist/Writer/Audio Designer Camille Woodthorpe
Character Animator Cody Lehman
Narrative Designer Amy Doherty
Subject Matter Expert (Astrophysics, Planetary Science) Eriita Jones
Quality Assurance Daniel Woodthorpe
Platform PC
Synopsis In These Starless Skies, a discordant team of planetary scientists must confront their personal demons and unravel the enigma of a mysterious tidally-locked planet, all before their inner chaos takes over in this sci-fi point and click adventure.
STAKEOUT
Spell Circle Pty Ltd
Genre Photography, Exploration, Horror, Platformer, Simulation, Stealth
Developer Harley Price
Platform PC
Synopsis Stakeout is a first-person sandbox photography sim about vampire hunting.
DUNGEONS AND DINING TABLES
Catalyst Games Pty Ltd
Genre Action, Adventure, Casual, Crafting, Roguelike, Role-playing, Simulation, Story-driven, Wholesome, User Generated Content
CEO/MD/Founder Aiden Gyory
Producer Emma Losin
Technical Director Luke Day
Art Director Ty Hemi
3D Artist Jaymie Hill
2D Artists Tony Brigante, Hannah Ewart, Jourdan McCready
Composer/Sound Designer Nathan Cummins
Platform PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch
Synopsis A cosy RPG about collecting furniture and delving dungeons. Play as an Axolotl and delve dungeons to collect rare furniture to decorate your home – the cosier your house is, the higher your stats. Go forth and drive the grumpiness from the land: your perfect home is just a dungeon away.
INCARNAL
Were You Followed
Genre Role-playing, Story-driven, Visual Novel, Romance
Creative Director Zhia Zariko
Programmer Adam Parkinson
2D Artist Rebecca Hartstein
Platform PC, Mac, Linux, Nintendo Switch
Synopsis Shape intimate and loving relationships in a dark fantasy hellscape where you provide solace and safety to those who have never been able to experience it before.
WAY TO THE WOODS
onepixel.dog
Genre Action, Adventure, Exploration, Story-driven
Lead Developer Ant Tan
Composers Aivi Tran, Steven Velema
Animator Avis Chambers
Sound Designer Saili Chola
Marketing Manager Regina Kong
Platform PC, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S
Synopsis A Deer and Fawn must embark on a journey through an abandoned world of the unknown to get home.
UNANNOUCED LAMP GAME
Studio Folly
Genre Action, Adventure, Roguelike
Game Director Darcy Smith
Creative Director Jessica Shipard
Lead Programmer Matthew Horton
Lead Animator Georgia Kriss
Sound Designer Preston Wright
Platform PC
Synopsis An action-adventure Roguelike game from Studio Folly, the studio behind Gubbins.
Emerging Gamemakers Fund
DANCING HEARTS
Creme Purlee Games
Genre Dating, Puzzle, Story-driven, Visual Novel
Game Designer and Product Manager Tessa Touchette
Creative Director Cai Tse
Platform Android, PC
Synopsis As the leader of a once-thriving lion dance troupe now disbanded, you must climb your way out from underneath debilitating debt by convincing former teammates to return to the sport they gave up, and competing in auto chess-inspired dance battles on your way to reclaim lost glory.
SHAPESHIFTER (WORKING TITLE)
Lauren Nicholls
Genre Adventure, Platformer, Puzzle, Story-driven, Wholesome
Solo Developer Lauren Nicholls
Platform PC
Synopsis A 2D indie puzzle game about a shapeshifter and their journey across a far-flung land haunted by ghosts and unfriendly forces.
ASCENT OF THE LAST COLOSSUS
Daniel Ferguson
Genre Action, Adventure, Exploration, Platformer, Story-driven, Immersive Sim, Metroidvania
Lead Programmer/Artist Daniel Ferguson
Writer Luther Wilson
Designers Daniel Ferguson, Luther Wilson
Platform PC
Synopsis Ascend the Last Colossus and piece together the stories of its inhabitants. As players make their way up the staggeringly huge being, they’ll begin to understand the motivations behind the colossus’s various inhabitants and piece together the story of what is believed to be the last colossus.
BEDTIME STORIES
Liquid Heart Pty Ltd
Genre Action, Platformer
Developer Kevin Luk
2D Artist Isabel Huizen
Platform Mac, PC
Synopsis Ward off evils in Cantonese and Indonesian fairytales to find mystical artefacts, only to realise that the allies you form during your journey are much more powerful.
GLOBE GLIDER
Wheels and Bones Pty Ltd
Genre Adventure, Casual, Exploration, Wholesome, Open-World, Cosy
Developers Michael Henderson, Amaani Thassim
Marketing Researcher Thuy “Rosie” Pham
Musicians Paul Henderson, Marcus Church
Platform Playdate
Synopsis An open-world travel game for the Playdate, aimed at educating players about our planet.
BEE MAJOR
Weird Flex Studio Pty Ltd
Genre Casual, Comedy, Creature Collector, Educational, Experimental, Music, Simulation, Story-driven, Wholesome
Developer Maize Duffy Wallin
Developer Ben Koder
Art Director Kay-Lynn Cavanagh
Writer Nayuka Gorrie
Platform iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch
Synopsis Play as a bee maestro, collecting musical instrument seeds to grow your sonic garden.
POLY PLAYGROUND
Zac Lucarelli
Genre Casual, Wholesome, User Generated Content, Sandbox
Lead Programmer Zac Lucarelli
Lead Artist Charlie Renwick
Platform iPadOS, Android
Synopsis Poly Playground is a casual, playful 3D sandbox designed to nurture creatives through burnout.
HEX BOUND
Skye Lavelle
Genre Action, Adventure, Exploration, Story-driven, Puzzle, Platformer
Creative Director Skye Lavelle
Lead Programmer Declan Smyth
Platform PC
Synopsis You are a half-witch, half-fae whose magic has been ripped away by a curse. Your Coven and all the Fae realms are slowly collapsing due to a cancerous rot. Uncover its source, reclaim your power, and fight to save your dying worlds.
ORION’S END
Southfog Games Pty Ltd
Genre Role-playing, Space Sim / Life Sim
Developer David Stein
Platform PC
Synopsis Orion’s End is a Space Adventure Life Sim with a heavy focus on exploration, adventure, and forging friendships amongst the stars.
DRAGON VALLEY
Pat Naoum Games Pty Ltd
Genre Action, Adventure, Building, Crafting, Story-driven, Survival, Solo / Online Multiplayer
Creative Director Pat Naoum
Platform PC, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS5, Nintendo Switch
Synopsis Dragon Valley is a crafting game where you can copy, paste and build with any object in the world. A sandbox adventure about exploring ancient mysteries and saving your people.
CANVAS STREET
Leura Konstanze Smith
Genre Crafting, Wholesome, Architecture, Design
Creative Director Leura Smith
Technical Director Katsumi Yoshida
Platform PC, Mac
Synopsis ‘Canvas Street is a game about designing apartments. In the game, you design different homes for different people, going through the architectural design process one step at a time. It is a game about the fun of doing architecture!
PUTRID/SHARP
Perseus Harris
Genre Horror, Role-playing
Lead Developer Perseus Harris
Narrative Designer and Composer Sam Cheng
Technical Artist Tabby Tomlinson
Designer Max Elliott
Platform PC
Synopsis Slice your way through the stages of rot as you try to save someone in a decaying world.
RAWRING CANDIES
50 Seconds Studio Pty Ltd
Genre Action, Casual, Cooperative, Multiplayer – Local, Party, Simulation
Lead Artist Lori McLelland
Lead Design Nizua Inas Alysha Binti Mohd Nizuaisham
3D Artist Mishal Ahmed Shameer
Platform PC
Synopsis The sweet sirens of monstrosity has been rung! Savoury treats are coming to wreck Candy Land. Play as a chaotic candy maker and work with your friends to craft delicious candies and feed them to your hungry dragon. Juggle ingredients, operate quirky machinery, and take care of gremlins as you race against the clock before the Monster consumes Candy Land. Build the dragon’s health and sweetness, load up your canons, dodge incoming attacks, and face monsters together in epic battles. Can you balance the mayhem of candy-making with the thrill of monster-battling to emerge victorious?