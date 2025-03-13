Screen Australia announces funding support for 23 games, reveals Future Leaders delegation

Screen Australia has announced funding support for 23 games and revealed the seven Australians that will attend the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco as part of its Future Leaders delegation.

Amber Stacey (WA), Chantel Eagle (VIC), Edwin Montgomery (NSW), Heidi Borge (SA), Joel Davison (VIC), Lindsay Mansfield (TAS), and Neema Iyer (NSW) will travel to San Francisco next month for the event, where they will meet with games publishers and gain insight into how the industry operates on a global basis.

Of the funded games, 10 are supported through the Games Production Fund, and 13 come under the Emerging Gamemakers Fund.

Together with its support of the newly announced ALT: GAMES festival, to be held in Parramatta next month, Screen Australia’s recent game investments total more than $1.3 million.

Head of games Joey Egger said an exciting mix of local titles and talent were being celebrated and supported through the funds.

“From intimate stories to challenging puzzlers, these games showcase our diversity, unique culture and game design expertise, and really demonstrates why we continue to excel on the world stage,” he said.

“We also know the games sector is resilient, adaptive, and tenacious, driven by a strong sense of connection and community. That’s why we are proud to support local events such as the ALT: Games Festival and for our gamemakers to forge impactful relationships here and overseas, to ensure their games get into the hands of players around the world.”

The Screen Australia-supported games are as follows:

Games Production Fund

ROB & ROLL

Devil Juice Studios

Genre Deckbuilder, Roguelike, Strategy

Lead Developer Deon Chique

Developer Jack Pilz

Lead Artist Kate Esser

Audio Engineer Rilla Bray

3D Artist Nicholas Esser

Platform PC

Synopsis A tight, dice rolling tactics game where a team of mischievous goblins pushes their luck to steal powerful relics for a mysterious wizard.

SNOW CONE

Hungry Sky Pty Ltd

Genre Casual, Puzzle, Strategy, Wholesome

Lead Developer Jack Casey

Level Designer Nick Lowe

Art Director Lauren Fletcher

Sound Designer and Marketing Manager Ben Hammersley

Lead Producer Minh Tran

Platform PC

Synopsis A puzzle game about rolling icy treats and cleaning up the streets.

MANAGEMENT IN SPACE

Silver Stitch Productions Pty Ltd

Genre Strategy, Building, Management, Roguelike, Tower Defence

Lead Developer Matthew Lucis

Composer Duncan Latto

Platform PC

Synopsis Build your space station, then defend, profit, die, and repeat until the universe collapses.

NULLSTAR: SOLUS

Smash Attack Studios

Genre Adventure, Arcade, Platformer

Creative Director Dean Baron

Audio Engineer Alec Shea

Narrative Designer Anniemay Parker

Level Designer Luke Dorman

Lead Programmer Dave Sebesta

Lead Artist Ryan Gee

2D Artist Stella Baron

Platform PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Synopsis Fly through a world at its end, take on 80 different levels as a solitary scav drone, and collect the remnants of a fallen city’s nullstar. Navigate a megastructure filled with traps and guardians of a past age, the ruins of a civilization where not all is as it might seem.

THESE STARLESS SKIES

Wayward Astronaut Pty Ltd

Genre Adventure, Point and Click, Story-driven

Project Lead, Lead Developer/Artist/Writer/Audio Designer Camille Woodthorpe

Character Animator Cody Lehman

Narrative Designer Amy Doherty

Subject Matter Expert (Astrophysics, Planetary Science) Eriita Jones

Quality Assurance Daniel Woodthorpe

Platform PC

Synopsis In These Starless Skies, a discordant team of planetary scientists must confront their personal demons and unravel the enigma of a mysterious tidally-locked planet, all before their inner chaos takes over in this sci-fi point and click adventure.

STAKEOUT

Spell Circle Pty Ltd

Genre Photography, Exploration, Horror, Platformer, Simulation, Stealth

Developer Harley Price

Platform PC

Synopsis Stakeout is a first-person sandbox photography sim about vampire hunting.

DUNGEONS AND DINING TABLES

Catalyst Games Pty Ltd

Genre Action, Adventure, Casual, Crafting, Roguelike, Role-playing, Simulation, Story-driven, Wholesome, User Generated Content

CEO/MD/Founder Aiden Gyory

Producer Emma Losin

Technical Director Luke Day

Art Director Ty Hemi

3D Artist Jaymie Hill

2D Artists Tony Brigante, Hannah Ewart, Jourdan McCready

Composer/Sound Designer Nathan Cummins

Platform PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Synopsis A cosy RPG about collecting furniture and delving dungeons. Play as an Axolotl and delve dungeons to collect rare furniture to decorate your home – the cosier your house is, the higher your stats. Go forth and drive the grumpiness from the land: your perfect home is just a dungeon away.

INCARNAL

Were You Followed

Genre Role-playing, Story-driven, Visual Novel, Romance

Creative Director Zhia Zariko

Programmer Adam Parkinson

2D Artist Rebecca Hartstein

Platform PC, Mac, Linux, Nintendo Switch

Synopsis Shape intimate and loving relationships in a dark fantasy hellscape where you provide solace and safety to those who have never been able to experience it before.

WAY TO THE WOODS

onepixel.dog

Genre Action, Adventure, Exploration, Story-driven

Lead Developer Ant Tan

Composers Aivi Tran, Steven Velema

Animator Avis Chambers

Sound Designer Saili Chola

Marketing Manager Regina Kong

Platform PC, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S

Synopsis A Deer and Fawn must embark on a journey through an abandoned world of the unknown to get home.

UNANNOUCED LAMP GAME

Studio Folly

Genre Action, Adventure, Roguelike

Game Director Darcy Smith

Creative Director Jessica Shipard

Lead Programmer Matthew Horton

Lead Animator Georgia Kriss

Sound Designer Preston Wright

Platform PC

Synopsis An action-adventure Roguelike game from Studio Folly, the studio behind Gubbins.

Emerging Gamemakers Fund

DANCING HEARTS

Creme Purlee Games

Genre Dating, Puzzle, Story-driven, Visual Novel

Game Designer and Product Manager Tessa Touchette

Creative Director Cai Tse

Platform Android, PC

Synopsis As the leader of a once-thriving lion dance troupe now disbanded, you must climb your way out from underneath debilitating debt by convincing former teammates to return to the sport they gave up, and competing in auto chess-inspired dance battles on your way to reclaim lost glory.

SHAPESHIFTER (WORKING TITLE)

Lauren Nicholls

Genre Adventure, Platformer, Puzzle, Story-driven, Wholesome

Solo Developer Lauren Nicholls

Platform PC

Synopsis A 2D indie puzzle game about a shapeshifter and their journey across a far-flung land haunted by ghosts and unfriendly forces.

ASCENT OF THE LAST COLOSSUS

Daniel Ferguson

Genre Action, Adventure, Exploration, Platformer, Story-driven, Immersive Sim, Metroidvania

Lead Programmer/Artist Daniel Ferguson

Writer Luther Wilson

Designers Daniel Ferguson, Luther Wilson

Platform PC

Synopsis Ascend the Last Colossus and piece together the stories of its inhabitants. As players make their way up the staggeringly huge being, they’ll begin to understand the motivations behind the colossus’s various inhabitants and piece together the story of what is believed to be the last colossus.

BEDTIME STORIES

Liquid Heart Pty Ltd

Genre Action, Platformer

Developer Kevin Luk

2D Artist Isabel Huizen

Platform Mac, PC

Synopsis Ward off evils in Cantonese and Indonesian fairytales to find mystical artefacts, only to realise that the allies you form during your journey are much more powerful.

GLOBE GLIDER

Wheels and Bones Pty Ltd

Genre Adventure, Casual, Exploration, Wholesome, Open-World, Cosy

Developers Michael Henderson, Amaani Thassim

Marketing Researcher Thuy “Rosie” Pham

Musicians Paul Henderson, Marcus Church

Platform Playdate

Synopsis An open-world travel game for the Playdate, aimed at educating players about our planet.

BEE MAJOR

Weird Flex Studio Pty Ltd

Genre Casual, Comedy, Creature Collector, Educational, Experimental, Music, Simulation, Story-driven, Wholesome

Developer Maize Duffy Wallin

Developer Ben Koder

Art Director Kay-Lynn Cavanagh

Writer Nayuka Gorrie

Platform iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch

Synopsis Play as a bee maestro, collecting musical instrument seeds to grow your sonic garden.

POLY PLAYGROUND

Zac Lucarelli

Genre Casual, Wholesome, User Generated Content, Sandbox

Lead Programmer Zac Lucarelli

Lead Artist Charlie Renwick

Platform iPadOS, Android

Synopsis Poly Playground is a casual, playful 3D sandbox designed to nurture creatives through burnout.

HEX BOUND

Skye Lavelle

Genre Action, Adventure, Exploration, Story-driven, Puzzle, Platformer

Creative Director Skye Lavelle

Lead Programmer Declan Smyth

Platform PC

Synopsis You are a half-witch, half-fae whose magic has been ripped away by a curse. Your Coven and all the Fae realms are slowly collapsing due to a cancerous rot. Uncover its source, reclaim your power, and fight to save your dying worlds.

ORION’S END

Southfog Games Pty Ltd

Genre Role-playing, Space Sim / Life Sim

Developer David Stein

Platform PC

Synopsis Orion’s End is a Space Adventure Life Sim with a heavy focus on exploration, adventure, and forging friendships amongst the stars.

DRAGON VALLEY

Pat Naoum Games Pty Ltd

Genre Action, Adventure, Building, Crafting, Story-driven, Survival, Solo / Online Multiplayer

Creative Director Pat Naoum

Platform PC, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Synopsis Dragon Valley is a crafting game where you can copy, paste and build with any object in the world. A sandbox adventure about exploring ancient mysteries and saving your people.

CANVAS STREET

Leura Konstanze Smith

Genre Crafting, Wholesome, Architecture, Design

Creative Director Leura Smith

Technical Director Katsumi Yoshida

Platform PC, Mac

Synopsis ‘Canvas Street is a game about designing apartments. In the game, you design different homes for different people, going through the architectural design process one step at a time. It is a game about the fun of doing architecture!

PUTRID/SHARP

Perseus Harris

Genre Horror, Role-playing

Lead Developer Perseus Harris

Narrative Designer and Composer Sam Cheng

Technical Artist Tabby Tomlinson

Designer Max Elliott

Platform PC

Synopsis Slice your way through the stages of rot as you try to save someone in a decaying world.

RAWRING CANDIES

50 Seconds Studio Pty Ltd

Genre Action, Casual, Cooperative, Multiplayer – Local, Party, Simulation

Lead Artist Lori McLelland

Lead Design Nizua Inas Alysha Binti Mohd Nizuaisham

3D Artist Mishal Ahmed Shameer

Platform PC

Synopsis The sweet sirens of monstrosity has been rung! Savoury treats are coming to wreck Candy Land. Play as a chaotic candy maker and work with your friends to craft delicious candies and feed them to your hungry dragon. Juggle ingredients, operate quirky machinery, and take care of gremlins as you race against the clock before the Monster consumes Candy Land. Build the dragon’s health and sweetness, load up your canons, dodge incoming attacks, and face monsters together in epic battles. Can you balance the mayhem of candy-making with the thrill of monster-battling to emerge victorious?