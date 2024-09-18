Screen Australia appoints Louise Gough director of narrative content

Louise Gough will return to Screen Australia this month, having been appointed director of narrative content.

She replaces the previous head of content Grainne Brunsdon, who was promoted to chief operating officer in March. As part of the newly titled role, Gough will lead production investment, development, distribution support, and initiatives across screen content including feature film, television, online, and documentary.

Known for her work as script editor, script assessor, and dramaturgical consultant, she served as the agency’s head of development from 2021 to 2023, before taking up an executive producer role with Picking Scabs, the joint venture between See-Saw Films and writer/showrunner Samantha Strauss.

Her 30-year career has included roles as head of development at Arenamedia, head of new work at Belvoir Theatre, editorial manager at ABC TV Drama and narrative comedy script manager at VicScreen.

She was also on the development team at Madman and previously worked at Screen Australia as a development executive (story), with experience as a script advisor with Sources 2 in Europe, and as an advisor at the Berlinale Talent Campus Script Station.

Gough said she was “thrilled and honoured” to be re-joining Screen Australia in the new role, where she will report to Brunsdon.

“I am dedicated to Australian stories across all platforms, and cannot wait to work with the creatives, producers, marketplace partners, sector leaders, and bodies, along with fellow agencies and Screen Australia staff to nurture Australian narrative content to audiences here and around the world,” she said.

Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan said Gough’s extensive experience and passion for Australian storytelling in all its forms made her an “invaluable addition” to the team.

“Gough’s leadership will be instrumental in driving forward Screen Australia’s commitment to fostering content that truly reflects and connects us.”

Gough will commence her role on September 30.