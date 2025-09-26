Screen Australia appoints Mark Reid chief financial officer

Screen Australia has appointed former public sector leader Mark Reid as chief financial officer.

A qualified economist and accountant, Reid has held senior roles across state and federal government, most recently serving as chief financial officer and chief operating officer at NSW Parliamentary Counsel’s Office.

His previous experience includes senior roles at the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), KPMG, the Commonwealth Department of Finance, and NSW Treasury.

Reid takes over from Richard Nankivell, who has held the role for the past 15 years.

The ANU graduate said he was excited to be joining the team at Screen Australia at “this important time for the industry”.

“Being able to apply my skills and experience in public sector financial management with my passion for creative industries is a great privilege,” he said.

Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan said Reid brought a wealth of experience to the Screen Australia leadership team.

“In a complex landscape, his exceptional record will be an invaluable asset to Screen Australia and our industry,” she said.

Reid will commence his role at Screen Australia on October 1 and will be based in the Sydney office.