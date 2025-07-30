Screen Australia, AWG reveal participants for third edition of The Creators

Screen Australia and the Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG) have announced the seven participants for The Creators, an acceleration program designed to deliver showrunner training and project and pitching development to help practitioners sell their stories domestically and internationally.

Tamara Asmar (NCIS: Sydney), Anna Barnes (Safe Home), Sarah Bassiuoni (Critical Incident), Glen Dolman (Bloom), Michelle Offen (East West 101), Jessica Tuckwell (Fake), and Monica Zanetti (While the Men Are Away) will come under the guidance Emmy Award-winner Jeff Melvoin (Killing Eve, Designated Survivor), founder and chair of the Writers Guild of America’s highly competitive Showrunner Training Program, who will travel to Sydney in October to deliver bespoke WGA-style training.

This marks the third edition of the initiative, which is supported by industry partner Scripted Ink.

Screen Australia head of development Bobby Romia said the agency was looking forward to seeing how the cohort progresses through the initiative.

“The Creators provides a unique opportunity for Australian screenwriters to hone their craft, build important connections and develop their distinctive projects, setting them up for success here and abroad,” he said.

AWG president Peter Mattessi said the guild was pleased to again work with Screen Australia and Scripted Ink in supporting writers as key creatives in the screen industry.

“The Australian Writers’ Guild is thrilled to support a third cohort of screenwriters developing their craft through The Creators,” he said.

“This program continues to deliver outstanding outcomes for writers who are ready to take the next step in their careers as showrunners, empowering them to become creative powerhouses and leaders in our industry.”

Scripted Ink’s Shane Brennan was proud that The Creators had firmly established itself as the premier career initiative for Australian screenwriters.

“A writer’s vision and the craft of storytelling are at the core of commercially successful television, and this program equips our best writers with the skills and understanding necessary to nurture a story through all stages of production.”