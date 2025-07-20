Screen Australia backs 26 games with $1.4m

Screen Australia has unveiled its latest tranche of games funding, with $1.4 million going towards 26 games and the Freeplay 2025 event series.

The funding forms part of the $3 million the federal agency put towards the games industry in the 2024-25 financial year, which included support for 49 games, 200 gamemakers and 10 festivals and events.

Among the funding announced today is a hand-drawn puzzle game about a flooded village rebuilding after climate catastrophe, a point-and-click visual novel with small town mysteries to solve, and an action-adventure RPG (about a brave native mouse.

What struck me about these projects is the depth of talent and the distinctiveness of the content; the diversity of our culture, communities, landscapes and stories really shines through. We’re seeing games being developed all across the country including regional towns such as Wallabadah in NSW and Toongabbie in Victoria,” said Screen Australia head of games Joey Egger.

“It’s also incredibly exciting to see another round of projects transitioning from the Emerging Gamemakers Fund through to the Games Production Fund. It reinforces our unique position as an end-to-end avenue for Australian gamemakers to take their projects from concept to prototype, to production and then launch.”

The past 12 months have seen five games from the Emerging Gamemakers Fund progress to the Games Production Fund: Monster Snap (WA), Rocketcard Defence (ACT), Wyrmspace Tactics (VIC) and L8R SK8R (QLD), as well as Management in Space (NSW).

Funded games include:

Ashes (VIC): For fans of graphic novels and interactive fiction, seasoned players and those new to games, comes adventure game Ashes. The creative team includes producer/developer Clea Frost, lead developer Nick Loki, 2D artists Phoenix Waddell and Jennifer Reuter and composer Trent Francis. It follows 16-year-old skater Azar Warren who, after witnessing a murder, takes refuge in a rural compound with her estranged grandfather.

: A narrative-driven adventure game set in a vibrant anthropomorphic world rich in Indigenous storytelling. Buru & The Old People is from creative director and recipient of the ‘Rising Star’ award at the 2024 Australian Game Developer Awards Benjamin Armstrong, producer Brooke Collard (Yokai), 2D artist Letoya Muraru, and composer Alexander Tulett. Nothing To Do Summer Vacation – Part 1 (NT): A point and click visual novel game from lead programmer Adam Prenger and creative director Mel Stringer, an illustrator and comic artist making her debut in games. In this game, Summer is bored out of her mind in the small town of Driftwood, until fresh mysteries come calling to be uncovered.

From creative director Jennyfer Ong, lead designer Nicholas King and lead producer James Lockrey, this crafting and exploration game is the latest project from the Australian Game Developer Awards’ 2024 Studio of the Year, Chaos Theory Games. Retopia is a utopian game starring a lovable cast of friendly robots as they repurpose, reuse, and recycle materials to build a better, brighter world. It expands on their portfolio of ‘games for social good’ after the success of the award-winning Crab God. Seed Guardians (WA): An action-adventure RPG from creative director Sophie Till and

technical director Jamie Dougall. In a fantastical Australian bushland, a brave native mouse battles an encroaching, mysterious goo. They must unite communities of native animals and band together, through exploration, quests, and combat.

Additional projects supported through the Games Production Fund include Bravest Coconut (QLD), Mission Delta (VIC), Dungeon Breakers (NSW) and Rocketcard Defence (ACT).

Additional projects supported through the Emerging Gamemakers Fund include SCAV (VIC), Pixellated (VIC), Dead Zone Mycologist (VIC), Dicot (VIC), Ash and Earth: Wilderness Reclaimed (NSW), Spin Spirits (WA), Eclipsia (NSW), Untitled Cube Game (Working Title) (QLD), Stewards of Nu Juno (QLD), Displaced: Oath of Tomes (VIC),Kaiju Critters (QLD)and Trinket (NSW).

The full games blocklines for FY24-25 are here.