Screen Australia backs 30 documentaries with $2.5m

Screen Australia has announced its latest tranche of documentary funding, with 30 docs sharing $2.5 million across production and development.

On the slate are social portraits of iconic Australians including Jimmy Barnes, George Miller, Henrietta Marrie and Ken Done, as well as several social impact documentaries.

According to Screen Australia head of documentary Richard Huddleston, they are a “broad, eclectic, inspiring set of films”, spanning Mount Isa to Ecuador.

“It never fails to amaze me the diversity and range of stories that the documentary community look to us to help fund,” he tells IF.

“Australian documentary filmmakers, we’re not just telling stories about life and our world in Australia, our tentacles go around the globe. We’ve got a filmmaker at the moment at the South Pole. It’s really inspiring when you are talking to people about these stories that they’re wanting to tell.”

One cross-continent story is Princess Pictures‘ Axis of Impersonators, which depicts how an Australian-based Kim Jong Un impersonator teamed up with a Vladimir Putin impersonator to rescue a Volodymyr Zelensky impersonator from Ukraine.

“This weird, satirical, almost Black Mirror episode ensues,” Huddleston says.

“It’s got dark humour, but ultimately, like documentary does, it straddles so many different worlds. It’s geopolitical. It’s looking at the life of a migrant worker who is now ultimately a refugee.”

Huddleston is also enthused to see earlier career producers and directors teaming with those more established across the slate.

“The more experienced production community, they’ve obviously got a lot of knowledge. Then the more emerging, earlier career [practitioners], they have different approaches to storytelling, different ways of thinking. So it’s mutually beneficial.”

This includes Liyan: Guided by Horses, from director and producer Sean O’Reilly, which explore a Kimberley-based sanctuary that uses horses as therapy, pioneered by Aboriginal researcher Professor Juli Coffin. Among the executive producers are Mark Coles Smith, Stephen Page and Hunter-Page Lochard.

“That incredible bank of experience, knowledge, creativity, storytelling and tradition, married with a young, hungry producer to make a beautiful film set in the Kimberley – I think that’s a really exciting prospect,” says Huddleston.

Across the 2024/25 financial year, Screen Australia funded 104 documentary projects for production and development with $11 million.

Projects backed by the agency include Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line and Mozart’s Sister, which both won two AACTA Awards; Songs Inside, which won the Documentary Australia Award at Sydney Film Festival; Spreadsheet Champions, which screened at Hot Docs and SXSW; and Maggie Beer’s Big Mission, which won Best Host at the C21 International Format Awards in Cannes.

“The Australian documentary community in the last couple of years has had some incredible successes internationally,” Huddleston says, pointing to Porcelain War’s Academy Award nomination, Every Little Thing at Sundance, Golden Spurtle at CPH:DOX and The Wolves Always Come at Night at TIFF.

“I feel like our footprint is growing larger on a global scale.”

The supported projects include:

• Axis of Impersonators: This feature documentary from director/producers Nicholas Coles and Alexis Spraic of The World According to Allee Willis tells the true story of how a Kim Jong-Un impersonator teams up with a Putin impersonator to rescue a Zelensky impersonator from Kyiv after the invasion of Ukraine. Produced by Laura Waters and Executive Producer Emma Fitzsimons, it is financed in association with VicScreen and the MIFF Premiere Fund with support from private investment. Local distribution by Mushroom Studios and international sales led by CAA Media Finance.

• Bukal Bukal: A feature documentary from director Rhoda Roberts. Written by Roberts and Julie Nihill, Bukal Bukal centres on Yidinji activist Henrietta Marrie who reformed the Australian Government and UN to benefit billions of Indigenous people and is now fighting the British Museum to reclaim her family’s stolen artefacts. Produced by Nihill and Yale McGilveray with executive producers Henrietta Marrie, Susie Montague, Shaun Miller, John Anastasiou and Mitch Stanley, Bukal Bukal is financed with support from philanthropy directly and via Documentary Australia.

• It Starts With Us: A 30-minute documentary from emerging director Amelia Tovey that follows a group of teenagers in a ground-breaking high-school program for kids at risk of family violence. With mentors such as Rosie Batty, the program uses art to unpack social pressures that lead to violence. The documentary is produced Sophia Marinos with producer Larissa Behrendt and executive producers Genevieve Dugard and Deanne Weir. It is financed with support from WeirAnderson Foundation, Shark Island Foundation, Nelson Meers Foundation, Screen NSW and Respect Victoria.

• Mad Max and the Genius of George Miller: A feature film from Serendipity Productions in association with Yuzu Productions that tells the improbable story of how a 1970s Australian film grew into the country’s biggest ever cultural export. Produced by Margie Bryant and directed by Chris Eley it captures how George Miller’s singular cinematic vision influenced global cinema and set him on an unlikely journey to the pinnacle of Hollywood success. It is financed with support from Screen NSW.

• Liyan: Guided by Horses (working title): Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Kimberley, this feature documentary from director Sean O’Reilly is a heartwarming and timely story of reconnection. At the heart of it is a group of young people, nurtured within a one-of-a-kind sanctuary using horses as powerful guides, pioneered by Aboriginal researcher Professor Juli Coffin. This documentary is produced by O’Reilly with Professor Juli Coffin and Sophy Crane. It is executive produced by Hunter Page-Lochard, Huna Amweero, Daniel Gordon, Mark Coles Smith and Stephen Page.

• A Year at Yumburra: A feature documentary from writer/director Grace McKenzie based on ‘Dark Emu’ author Bruce Pascoe’s book – ‘Black Duck: A Year at Yumburra’. The film is produced by Tom Zubrycki and chronicles the seasons of Yumburra farm in Gippsland where Bruce and his partner run Black Duck Foods. It is financed in association with VicScreen. Local distribution from Madman Entertainment.

• The Northern Run: A feature documentary from GoodThing Productions directed by Rhian Skirving and Bill Bleakley about six young Australian bull riders as they travel to North West Queensland to compete for a spot in the largest and richest rodeo in the southern hemisphere. The project is produced by Charlotte Wheaton and Nick Batzias and is financed in association with VicScreen with support from Screen Queensland.

• Working Class Man: A feature documentary from CJZ commissioned by the Seven Network that tells the wild journey of one of Australia’s true rock’n’roll legends Jimmy Barnes. Directed by Andrew Farrell who worked as executive producer on Working Class Boy and written by Anthony Griffis this follow-up to Working Class Boy, is an honest reflection on success, fame, addiction and family told through Jimmy’s eyes with his trademark honesty and insight. Farrell and Griffis are producing with executive producer Matt Campbell.

• Ken Done: From director and producer Ivan O’Mahoney and journalist Gabriella Coslovich comes this feature documentary from In Films centred on the renowned artist’s life, career and transformation from an award-winning adman to an artist who helped shape the world’s view of Australia. Ken Done is financed with support from Screen Queensland and Shark Island Foundation.

• Replica: An observational feature documentary from writer/director Chouwa Liang exploring the growing trend of Chinese women turning to AI chatbots for romance and companionship. The film is co-directed by Shannon Owen and produced by Andy Huang, and co-produced by by Christilla Huillard-Kann and Liang, with Stephen Luby on board as executive producer. Replica is developed with support from Screen Queensland.

Funding was also provided to Mint Pictures’ series for the ABC – When The War is Over – previously announced by the broadcaster and presented by Rachel Griffiths.

