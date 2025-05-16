Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan to deliver opening address at Regional to Global as new speakers announced

Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan will deliver the opening address at next month’s Regional to Global forum, joining a raft of new speakers for the 25th edition of the event.

Brennan is coming up on 18 months in the top job, having joined the agency from global independent media entertainment company WildBrain.

She has since engaged in extensive consultation with the industry about the role of Screen Australia, including undertaking an online survey to gauge the future priorities and concerns of the sector.

The results, along with other feedback, have informed a new strategic framework that chair Michael Ebeid unveiled at Screen Forever on the Gold Coast earlier this month.

Brennan is one of 12 new speakers included in the line-up alongside Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth, Screen Queensland head Jacqui Feeney, Screen Canberra CEO Holly Trueman, Northern Pictures head of scripted and kids Catherine Nebauer, producer Lisa Shaunessy, ABC documentary and factual commissioning editor Julie Hanna, producer Melanie Rowland, director Kim Mordaunt, producer Kirsty Stark, writer Clare Sladden, and actor Michael Theo.

One-on-one bookings with guest speakers are now live through Regional to Global Connections, with the event also including panels, case studies, and networking opportunities.

Regional to Global 2025 will be held at Lennox Head from June 18-20. Find out more information about how to purchase tickets here.