Screen Australia closes Enterprise program aimed at building sustainable businesses

Screen Australia has closed its long-running Enterprise Program in an effort to bolster its development and production funding.

The program was originally launched in 2009 to help build more sustainable screen businesses as opposed to the agency’s typical project-to-project support. The program invested around $50 million into businesses and individuals over that time – including $5.2 million