Screen Australia: industry needs to consider all aspects of Offset eligibility after ‘Fragmentary’ Tribunal decision

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Screen Australia says filmmakers need to carefully consider whether they are meeting all elements of the Producer Offset requirements before starting production in the wake of its controversial Fragmentary decision.

Screen Australia initially rejected the 40 per cent Offset application for the low-budget feature horror-thriller in 2020, prompting the filmmakers to appeal the decision at the Administrative Review Tribunal.

...