Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan (Image: Screen Producers Australia)

Screen Australia industry survey shows concerns over job security, AI, with project funding viewed as most necessary agency support

Film News TV & Streaming
New survey data from Screen Australia indicates securing project funding and job security remain key concerns for the industry over the next 3-5 years, with a significant portion of respondents believing AI will replace human roles.

The agency released the results of its Australian Screen Industry Participant Survey on Thursday, reflecting the responses of 965 practitioners.

Of those, producers were the most rep...