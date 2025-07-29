Screen Australia launches industry survey as part of analysis into production capacity

Screen Australia is calling on professionals who have worked in production, post-production, VFX, animation, or digital games in the last three years to participate in a new industry survey analysing the country’s production capacity.

The agency has partnered with international screen sector strategy consultancy Olsberg SPI to launch a Production Infrastructure Capacity Analysis (PICA) of the sector, delving into its existing strengths, identifying weaknesses and constraints, pinpointing current capacity gaps, and exploring avenues for future expansion.

As part of the study, three targeted industry surveys are now open – Production, PDV and/or Animation, and Digital Games – with the insights gathered to inform the steps taken to grow the industry’s capabilities. Individuals are encouraged to respond to whichever surveys accurately reflects their work. Each is estimated to take approximately 15-20 minutes to complete.

Ausfilm previously enlisted Olsberg SPI to conduct an audit into Australian production infrastructure and capacity in 2020, finding the country was facing capacity constraints in a range of key roles, including line producers, 1st assistant directors, unit production managers, and location managers. It led the organisation to convene a working group to address below-the-line workforce capacity, working alongside Screen Australia, the Office of the Arts, the state screen agencies, AFTRS, and NIDA.

According to Screen Australia, the 2025 PICA Report will reflect an updated and expanded approach to that of the 2021 audit, ranging from the inclusion of a state-by-state data breakdown to a sector-wide analysis of all screen production areas (games, PDV, animation and physical production, among others).

The surveys are open until Friday, August 15. Industry professionals are encouraged to share the survey links with their networks. Find more information here.