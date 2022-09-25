Five early-mid career screenwriters will have the opportunity to join the script department for Australian NCIS series, NCIS: Sydney, as part of a new initiative from Screen Australia, Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), CBS Studios, and Endemol Shine Australia.

Applications are now open for the NCIS: Sydney S1 Script Department Program, a 10-week full-time paid opportunity designed to give members of the local industry experience in each of the roles that make up a global-calibre script department, while benefitting from the guidance of senior script co-ordinators, writers and editors.

Screen Australia head of content Grainne Brunsdon said the program provided an “invaluable” level of insight and experience in what was becoming an increasingly competitive landscape.

“We’re thrilled to facilitate this program which will enable early to mid-career writers to completely immerse themselves and learn in a writer’s room of an established world-leading franchise, here in Australia,” she said.

“It’s an exceptional chance to upskill our local creatives and position them to achieve global success with local productions.”

Announced in February, NCIS: Sydney is the first iteration of the drama based outside the US.

The title will launch exclusively on Paramount+ and Network 10, while debuting internationally on Paramount+ in 2023.

ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand chief content officer and executive vice president, Beverley McGarvey, said the production would welcome a range of Australian practitioners.

“NCIS: Sydney comes with many fantastic opportunities for local actors, production crew, and writers, to be part of such a legacy franchise, and now with the NCIS: Sydney S1 Script Department Program, there is even more scope for Aussie writers and creatives to learn, grow and contribute on a global scale,” she said.

Endemol Shine Australia CEO Peter Newman said the company was “proud to champion local emerging creative talent and look forward to seeing them thrive”.

Applications for the NCIS: Sydney S1 Script Department Program close 5pm AEST Thursday, October 6 and can be made via the Screen Australia application portal. Find eligibility requirements and more information on the application process here. Successful applicants will be notified by Friday, October 28.