Screen Australia makes online and games appointments

Screen Australia has appointed Joanna Beveridge to the role of investment and development manager in the online department, and Marigold Bartlett as investment manager in the games team.

Both Beveridge and Bartlett will report to Lee Naimo, head of online and games.

Beveridge, a producer, writer, and director based in Western Sydney, brings a blend of creative and technical expertise to the role. She holds a double degree in nuclear medicine and digital media and has worked with as a creative producer/digital editor for Network Ten, NBCUniversal, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Beveridge’s production credits include the romantic comedy digital series, No Ordinary Love and Shippers. She was also selected for Screen NSW’s Emerging Producer Placement and was named a as one of Screen Producers Australia’s ‘Ones to Watch’.

Marigold Bartlett (also known as Goldie) joins the games team with a strong background in digital art, marketing, business development, and community development.

Her experience in the video game industry includes work as an artist and narrative consultant on titles such as Florence and Untitled Goose Game.

Bartlett’s most recent role was as art director, marketing lead, and business developer for the game Wayward Strand. She is passionate about supporting emerging developers and helping them develop their skills.