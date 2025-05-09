Screen Australia names Drew Grove head of production

Former Every Cloud Productions CEO Drew Grove will take over as Screen Australia’s head of production next week, overseeing production investment across feature films, television and online content.

He departed Every Cloud at the end of last year after more than seven years with the company, executive producing titles such as Windcatcher, Christmas Ransom, A Sunburnt Christmas, and Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears. He was appointed CEO in February 2022 as founders Deb Cox and Fiona Eagger announced they were stepping back from day-to-day operations.

Grove will be based in Screen Australia’s Melbourne office, where he will assess projects and work closely with industry partners and creatives.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into the role of head of production at Screen Australia at this pivotal time for the industry,” he said.

“I look forward to collaborating closely with Australia’s talented creatives and industry partners to support bold, distinctive projects that find audiences at home and on the global stage.”

The appointment comes as Screen Australia announced a raft of changes to its production funding this week, including opening its support to fund short films and the introduction of $500,000 Letter of Intents for feature films without market attachment.

Director of narrative content Louise Gough said Grove brought a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the screen landscape to Screen Australia.

“His track record of delivering high-quality productions and fostering creative talent makes him an invaluable addition to our team,” he said.

“We look forward to the insights and leadership he will bring to our production investment.”