Screen Australia selects five teams for audience design initiative

Screen Australia has announced the five creative teams that will take part in the second iteration of its audience design initiative.

Aimed at mid-career producers and creatives, the program has expanded this year to encompass both scripted and documentary features.

Across two weeks, the five teams will work with audience design consultant Síle Culley, who has expertise in project funding, international sales and festival selections. Each workshop will build on specialised audience-based exercises, as well as explore themes, demographics, psychographics and domestic market insights, resulting in an audience plan for each of the teams’ projects.

The teams include: