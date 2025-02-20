Screen Australia selects Talent USA: New York recipients

Screen Australia has announced the cohort for this year’s Talent USA: New York program, designed to facilitate connection between Australian creators and leading screen figures in the US.

Colin Cairnes, Ra Chapman, Lucy Gaffy, Sara Khan, Alena Lodkina, Neil Sharma, Tig Terera, and Keir Wilkins will attend the Australian International Screen Forum (March 24-28) for a week of industry roundtables, panel discussions, mentoring, strategic consultations and networking sessions with a selection of New York-based screen professionals.

They follow in the footsteps of previous delegates such as Heartbreak High creator Hannah Carroll Chapman, Shayda writer/director Noora Niasari, writer-director Belinda Chayko, and Echoes and Eden creator Vanessa Gazy.

Find out more about this year’s delegation below: