Screen Australia to provide $3m to 13 festivals and events

Screen Australia will back 13 screen and games industry festivals and events with $3 million across the next three years.

They include the country’s major film festivals, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney, but also those that traverse regional areas such as Western Australia’s CinéfestOZ, Flickerfest’s National Tour, which plays 40 venues, and Sydney’s Travelling Film Festival, which goes across NSW, NT and Queensland. Two First Nations-led festivals, Birrarangga Film Festival and Winda Film Festival, are also among the recipients.

Screen Australia head of industry development Ken Crouch said the “ambitious and innovative” programming the selected events and festivals have planned over the next three years was ” truly inspiring”.

“It’s a testament to how screen and games events and festivals are adapting after some challenging years, creating impactful development pathways for Australian screen practitioners and gamemakers, all while connecting local audiences with diverse stories,” he said.

The funded events: