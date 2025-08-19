Screen Australia, YouTube Australia announce Skip Ahead projects

Screen Australia and YouTube Australia have unveiled four new projects that will share in $480,000 as part of the tenth instalment of the Skip Ahead initiative.

The recipients of this years’ funding are comedians Declan and Connor Evanson; creators Mel Shin, Skye Henwood and Tom Murray of animation hub minbitt; documentary makers Bryce Cronin and Matthew Phung of Buildy Bryce; and family creators Luke Escombe, Alvaro del Campo, Nick Lorentzen, Tania Lacy, Cleon Prineas and Stefan Wernik.

In addition to receiving funding, the creatives will attend a three-day workshop designed to develop their projects where they will be mentored by industry professionals and alumni of the Skip Ahead program.

Among the mentors are writer/producer Luke Clark and editor Elizabeth Price of media company Never Too Small; director Michael Shanks and producer Mike Cowap of short film Rebooted; online creators Goldie Soetianto and Elliot Ryan of fantasy comedy webseries Deerstalker Pictures, viral comedian and singer Jordan Raskopoulos, and digital video strategists from Changer Studios.

First launched in 2014, Skip Ahead is a joint initiative between Screen Australia and YouTube Australia designed to develop the creative skills and production value of local YouTube creators. Since its inception, the initiative has supported 43 content creation teams, boasting alumni including Aunty Donna, Superwog, Jenny Tian, Rackaracka and Rainbow Bop.

The funded projects are:

Garn: The Series: From comedy duo Declan and Connor Evanson comes a 3 x 8-minute series about Murph and Davo, two small-town tradies who receive a record-breaking Keno win but find themselves in strife with the ATO just as a documentary crew arrives. Written and directed by Declan Evanson and produced by Brenton Pinsent, the series will be released on the Garn. YouTube channel.

BUG (working title): From Australian animation hub minbitt comes a tale of misplaced Garden Ant nymphs fighting for survival in a post-apocalyptic world. Directed and written by Mel Shin and Skye Henwood, and produced by Tom Murray. The pilot will be released on the minbitt YouTube channel.

Re:Plastic: What if solving the plastic crisis meant first becoming part of it? This three-part, short documentary series blends chaotic DIY experimentation with expert insights to explore Australia’s complicated relationship with plastic. To discover how deep the problem goes, engineer Bryce Cronin takes on challenges like recycling every piece of plastic he touches and making it from scratch in his kitchen. Written and directed by Cronin with Matthew Phung as Executive Producer. The series will be released on the Buildy Bryce YouTube channel.

The Vegetable Plot: From family-focused YouTube channel The Vegetable Plot, a new pre-school 6 x 2-minute series sees Pep, Egg, Haze, their mum Collie and dad Gus enjoying creative adventures in Eartha, their beat-powered double-decker bus home, inspired by the music from the award-winning Australian children’s band of the same name. From Luke Escombe (writer and producer), Alvaro del Campo (producer), Nick Lorentzen (producer), Tania Lacy (writer), Cleon Prineas (writer) and Stefan Wernik (director). The series will be released on The Vegetable Plot YouTube channel.