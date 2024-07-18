Screen Australia, YouTube unveil Skip Ahead projects

Screen Australia and YouTube Australia have announced the four projects that will share $580,000 of production funding as part of the ninth edition of its Skip Ahead initiative.

Creators Lachlan and Austin Macfarlane (The Macfarlane Bros), comedian Jenny Tian (nomnomjenny), children’s YouTube creators Amy Parry, Sara Taghaode, and Emma Dean (Rainbow Bop), and the team behind Esports content channel PWR will attend a workshop this week, where they will develop their projects and hear from industry leaders and experts including acclaimed director Dr George Miller, comedian Jordan Raskopoulos, and scriptwriter Clare Atkins.

Last year’s recipient Lyanna Kea, behind Life of Kea, will attend the workshop and share learnings from the program while digital video strategists Changer Studios will also present a session on optimisation and building a YouTube presence.

Established to help storytellers with an existing audience on YouTube expand their creative ambitions, Skip Ahead has supported 37 teams with over $4.7 million since launching in 2014, with alumni including RackaRacka, Superwog, Wengie, Aunty Donna, Chloe Morello, and Michael Shanks.

Screen Australia’s head of online and games Lee Naimo said the program had been “pivotal” in building the careers of so many prolific Australian creators.”

“This program doesn’t just give teams the creative tools to make narrative content, it develops business acumen and sets them up to further expand their audience and impact on YouTube,” he said.

“It is wonderful to once again be partnering with YouTube to support exciting Australian talent.”

YouTube Australia and New Zealand director Ed Miles said this year’s cohort was a testament to the diversity and creativity thriving on the platform.

“We’re excited to see how these unique voices will captivate viewers across the world on YouTube, and further strengthen Australia’s place as a hub for exceptional digital content,” he said.

The funded projects are:

PWR House – Making of Champion: A 3 x 20-minute documentary profiling the explosive world of competitive gaming and content creation culture from the perspectives of some of Australia’s biggest names on YouTube, including Lachlan Power, Fortnite player Alex Richmond, and influential figures like Kathleen Belsten ‘Loserfruit’ and other PWR creators. It is directed by Oliver Marshall, co-directed by Victoria Bush, and produced by Clint Gough, Bryce Holloway, and Kathleen Belsten, with Bush and Power executive producing. The series will be released on the PWR YouTube channel.

Supermarket: A 6 x 5-minute comedy series about an upper management supermarket employee acting as an undercover spy for their competitor, secretly rising through the ranks. When she is found out, she must escape the rage of both equally corrupt companies. The series is co-created by Tian and Golamco with Paige Wharehinga attached as producer. The series will be released on Jenny Tian’s YouTube channel nomnomjenny.

The Rainbow Bop Show: A 6 x 5-minute live-action series based on the YouTube channel Rainbow Bop. The all-puppet band members Stella, Sunny, Luna, and Cloudia slide down their rainbow to earth to help kids having a “stormy day” and change their mood with music. Created by writer/director Amy Parry and produced by Sara Taghaode, the series will feature songs and storytelling. Emma Dean is attached as music director and songwriter, and it will be released on the Rainbow Bop YouTube channel.

The Worst That Could Happen: A 6 x 5-minute anthology series where an ensemble of ordinary Gen-Zers are trapped in extraordinary supernatural situations which exploit their deepest anxieties. Written and directed by Lachlan and Austin Macfarlane, this set of cautionary tales, escapist adventures and thrilling mysteries humorously mix relatable issues with science fiction and horror. Skip Ahead alumni Rita Artmann is attached as producer. The series will be produced by Haven’t You Done Well Productions and will be released on the Macfarlane Bros YouTube channel.