Screen Canberra, UTS, Screen NSW and ADG establish +Screen Stories Mentorship Program

ACT and NSW-based LGBTIQA+ screen storytellers are invited to apply for a new three-month mentorship program from Screen Canberra, UTS, Screen NSW, and the Australian Directors’ Guild (ADG).

Created by UTS academic Natalie Krikowa, the +Screen Stories Mentorship Program aims to build a network of support and shared expertise within the LGBTIQA+ screen community through tailored guidance and support.

The program commences with an upskilling day at the National Film and Sound Archive on November 8, following the +Screen Stories Symposium.

A group of 15 screen practitioners from the LGBTIQA+ community (10 from ACT, three from NSW, and two national ADG members) will then take part in a three-month mentorship and support program, coming under the guidance of director Fadia Abboud, writer/directors Julie Kalceff, Alistair Baldwin, AP Pobjoy and Monica Zanetti, writer Martine Delaney, producers Mitchell Stanley, Rosie Lourde and Hannah Ngo, DOP Erika Addis, editors Elliot Magen and Deb Peart, documentarians Dena Curtis and Sam Matthews, and leading game makers. Screen NSW will provide up to $800 in travel support to each recipient.

Krikowa said the program would foster mutual growth, resilience, and innovation.

“This empowering framework equips mentees with the confidence and creativity needed to excel in their fields while cultivating a robust and supportive community,” she said.

Screen Canberra CEO Holly Trueman said she looked forward to seeing what career progression would come from the program.

“Creating a safe and supportive mentorship program after the +Screen Stories Symposium with leading academic Natalie Krikowa is an exciting opportunity,” she said.

“Great mentors can change your career and life trajectory.”

Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth expected the program to “build strong networks and promote shared knowledge among LGBTIQA+ storytellers and screen practitioners”.

The +Screen Stories Mentorship Program is supported by the ACT Government’s Office of LGBTIQA+ Affairs. Find out more information on how to apply here.