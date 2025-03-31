Screen Careers appoints Jeanie Davison as head of business development

Jeanie Davison has taken over as Screen Careers’ head of business development following the the retirement of Fiona Gilroy.

Davison joins Screen Careers from sister organisation Media Mentors Australia, where she served as general manager. Her background is in development and production, having worked with BBC, ITV and Netflix, and in recent years she has held executive roles at Screen Australia, AFTRS and Screenworks.

It marks 12 months since Screen Careers launched with the $1.4 million backing of Screen Australia and Vicscreen. It is modelled on UK organisation Screen Skills, with a focus on industry-led training programs and skills development opportunities. In particular, it focuses on an employment pipeline into the industry for newcomers and those with transferable skills, as well as upskilling opportunities for below-the-line crew throughout their careers.

Davison will be tasked with expanding and enhancing the reach of the not-for-profit organisation’s initiatives.

In its first year, Screen Careers launched five free e-learning programs: Tackling Bullying and Harassment at Work, Mentoring for Mentors, Mentoring for Mentees, Addressing Unconscious Bias in the Workplace and Set Educated. In addition, it has hosted in-person workshops for new entrants and delivered training for senior crew on leadership and management.

“I’m excited to step into this new role at Screen Careers,” said Davison.

“The organisation has already made a profound impact and I look forward to helping it grow and evolve, ensuring we continue to empower and support those who work in below-the-line roles in our vibrant screen industry. It’s a privilege to be part of such an inspiring, purpose-driven team.”

Gilroy retires after more than 35 years in the screen industry, primarily in distribution roles at Film Australia, SBS and Flame Distribution.

“I’ve had a fantastic career working alongside many inspiring creatives in the film and television industry, both locally and internationally. Screen Careers has been the icing on the cake – I’ll miss being part of such an enthusiastic and passionate team, delivering real change for crew in Australia and I wish them all continued success,” she said.