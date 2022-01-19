Top, L-R: Antony Partos, Dinesh Wicks, Adam Gock. Bottom, L-R: Michael Yezerski, , Cezary Skubiszewski.

Composers Antony Partos, Cezary Skubiszewski, Michael Yezerski, Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks lead the nominees for the upcoming Screen Music Awards, each recognised across three categories.

Hosted by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers, the award ceremony was due to take place in-person in February 22 but will revert to an online format given the Omicron outbreak.

Both Partos and Yezerski are up for Feature Film Score of the Year for Rams and The Tax Collector respectively, with other nominees in the category including Bloody Hell composer Brian Cachia and AACTA winner Christopher Gordon, for June Again.

Sonar Music has two chances for the Best Music for a Television Series award, with David McCormack and Partos nominated for Jack Irish and McCormack and Matteo Zingales up for Bump. Also vying in the category are Burkhard Dallwitz, Brett Alpin and Dmitri Golovko for Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, and Maria Alfonsine and Caitlin Yeo for Wakefield.

With son Jan, Cezary Skubiszewski is nominated for both Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie and Best Television Theme for Halifax Retribution. Other nominees in the mini-series category include the team behind Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire, which includes Gock and Wicks; Roger Mason for Hungry Ghosts and Partos for The End.

Cezary’s score for Chef Antonio’s Recipes for Revolution sees him acknowledged for the documentary award, together with Yeo for Playing with Sharks, for which she recently won an AACTA; Maria Grenfell for Quoll Farm and Rob Law for The Magnitude of All Things.

Yezerski is up for Best Soundtrack Album of the Year for The Vigil, as well as the Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas, alongside Gock and Wicks (who are also up for the Australian equivalent award), Alastair Ford and Neil Sutherland.

Duel nominees include Yeo, Brontë Horder (recently named on IF’s Rising Talent list for 2022), Zingales, Joff Bush, Mason and Alfonsine.

Alfonsine is one of 31 composers nominated for the first time.

The full list of nominees:

Feature Film Score of the Year 

Bloody Hell 

Composed by Brian Cachia 

June Again 

Composed by Christopher Gordon 

Rams 

Composed by Antony Partos 

Published by Sonar Music 

The Tax Collector 

Composed by Michael Yezerski 

Published by Cas Music Australia obo Copyright Administration Films 

Best Music for an Advertisement 

Save Our Sons: Heartbeat 

Composed by Matteo Zingales 

Published by Sonar Music 

Suncorp Team Girls | The Drive 

Composed by Scott Langley 

Published by Song Zu Publishing 

The Untold Tale of Isabelle Simi 

Composed by Jonathan Dreyfus & Daniel Müller 

The Worst Block in Town: Australian Red Cross 

Composed by Kate Miller-Heidke & Keir Nuttall 

Published by Sony Music Publishing

Best Music for a Documentary 

Chef Antonio’s Recipes for Revolution 

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski 

Playing with Sharks 

Composed by Caitlin Yeo 

Quoll Farm 

Composed by Maria Grenfell 

The Magnitude of All Things 

Composed by Rob Law 

Published by Gaga Music 

Best Music for a Short Film 

Circumstance 2020 

Composed by Fiona Hill 

Elagabalus 

Composed by Jorden Heys 

Lifeblood 

Composed by Jonathan Nix 

Yellow Jack 

Composed by Adam Moses 

Best Soundtrack Album 

Bluey The Album 

Composed by Joff Bush, David Barber, Helena Czajka, Marly Lüske, Lachlan Nicolson & Steve Peach 

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited 

Buckley’s Chance 

Composed by Christopher Gordon 

The Greenhouse 

Composed by Freya Berkhout 

The Vigil 

Composed by Michael Yezerski 

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen 

Bagi-la-m Bargan from Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky 

Composed by Nathan Bird*, Fred Leone & Daniel Rankine^ 

Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Bad Apples Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing obo Blue Max Music Publishing^ 

Fragile Soul from Ellie Was Here 

Composed by Brontë Horder 

On My Way from The Mitchells vs The Machines 

Composed by Alex Lahey*, Sophie Payten^* & Gabriel Strum+* 

Published by Sony Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^ / Native Tongue+

Suck My Cherry from Freaky 

Composed by Luke Dubber*, Beatrice Lewis^, Joel Ma+, Claire Nakazawa^, Mieh Nakazawa^ & Angus Stuart* 

Published by Sony Music Publishing* / Gaga Music^ / Mushroom Music+ 

Best Music for Children’s Programming 

Bluey 

Composed by Joff Bush 

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited 

Daisy Quokka: World’s Scariest Animal 

Composed by Ack Kinmonth 

Dive Club 

Composed by Piers Burbrook de Vere & Angela Little 

Space Nova: Seaweed Samba 

Composed by Russell Thornton 

Best Television Theme 

100% Wolf – Legend of the Moonstone 

Composed by Ned Beckley, Joni Hogan & Josh Hogan 

Halifax Retribution 

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski & Jan Skubiszewski* 

Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Beyond Properties / Mushroom Music* 

Hungry Ghosts 

Composed by Roger Mason 

Wakefield 

Composed by Maria Alfonsine 

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial 

Bump 

Composed by David McCormack & Matteo Zingales 

Published by Sonar Music 

Jack Irish 

Composed by David McCormack & Antony Partos 

Published by Sonar Music 

Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries 

Composed by Burkhard Dallwitz, Brett Aplin & Dmitri Golovko 

Wakefield 

Composed by Maria Alfonsine & Caitlin Yeo 

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie 

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire 

Composed by Anthony El-Ammar, Adam Gock, Mitch Stewart, Dinesh Wicks, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Rufio Sandilands, Alex Slater, Adam Sofo & Cassie To 

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo ABC Music Publishing

Halifax Retribution 

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski & Jan Skubiszewski* 

Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Beyond Properties / Mushroom Music* 

Hungry Ghosts 

Composed by Roger Mason 

The End 

Composed by Antony Partos 

Published by Sonar Music 

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia 

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks 

For: MasterChef, 20 to 1, Anh’s Brush with Fame 

Composer: Anthony El-Ammar 

For: MasterChef, Married at First Sight, Lego Masters 

Composer: Jay Stewart 

For: The Block, Better Homes and Gardens, House Rules 

Composer: Mitch Stewart 

For: MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love on the Spectrum 

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas 

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks 

For: MasterChef, Holey Moley (USA), Sea Patrol (Seasons 1 and 2) 

Composer: Alastair Ford 

For: McLeod’s Daughters 

Composer: Michael Yezerski 

For: A Place to Call Home (Season 1 and 2, 5 and 6), Deputy, Reef Break 

Composer: Neil Sutherland 

For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *