Composers Antony Partos, Cezary Skubiszewski, Michael Yezerski, Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks lead the nominees for the upcoming Screen Music Awards, each recognised across three categories.

Hosted by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers, the award ceremony was due to take place in-person in February 22 but will revert to an online format given the Omicron outbreak.

Both Partos and Yezerski are up for Feature Film Score of the Year for Rams and The Tax Collector respectively, with other nominees in the category including Bloody Hell composer Brian Cachia and AACTA winner Christopher Gordon, for June Again.

Sonar Music has two chances for the Best Music for a Television Series award, with David McCormack and Partos nominated for Jack Irish and McCormack and Matteo Zingales up for Bump. Also vying in the category are Burkhard Dallwitz, Brett Alpin and Dmitri Golovko for Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, and Maria Alfonsine and Caitlin Yeo for Wakefield.

With son Jan, Cezary Skubiszewski is nominated for both Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie and Best Television Theme for Halifax Retribution. Other nominees in the mini-series category include the team behind Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire, which includes Gock and Wicks; Roger Mason for Hungry Ghosts and Partos for The End.

Cezary’s score for C hef Antonio’s Recipes for Revolution sees him acknowledged for the documentary award, together with Yeo for Playing with Sharks, for which she recently won an AACTA; Maria Grenfell for Quoll Farm and Rob Law for The Magnitude of All Things.

Yezerski is up for Best Soundtrack Album of the Year for The Vigil, as well as the Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas, alongside Gock and Wicks (who are also up for the Australian equivalent award), Alastair Ford and Neil Sutherland.

Duel nominees include Yeo, Brontë Horder (recently named on IF’s Rising Talent list for 2022), Zingales, Joff Bush, Mason and Alfonsine.

Alfonsine is one of 31 composers nominated for the first time.

The full list of nominees:

Feature Film Score of the Year

Bloody Hell

Composed by Brian Cachia

June Again

Composed by Christopher Gordon

Rams

Composed by Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music

The Tax Collector

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Published by Cas Music Australia obo Copyright Administration Films

Best Music for an Advertisement

Save Our Sons: Heartbeat

Composed by Matteo Zingales

Published by Sonar Music

Suncorp Team Girls | The Drive

Composed by Scott Langley

Published by Song Zu Publishing

The Untold Tale of Isabelle Simi

Composed by Jonathan Dreyfus & Daniel Müller

The Worst Block in Town: Australian Red Cross

Composed by Kate Miller-Heidke & Keir Nuttall

Published by Sony Music Publishing

Best Music for a Documentary

Chef Antonio’s Recipes for Revolution

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski

Playing with Sharks

Composed by Caitlin Yeo

Quoll Farm

Composed by Maria Grenfell

The Magnitude of All Things

Composed by Rob Law

Published by Gaga Music

Best Music for a Short Film

Circumstance 2020

Composed by Fiona Hill

Elagabalus

Composed by Jorden Heys

Lifeblood

Composed by Jonathan Nix

Yellow Jack

Composed by Adam Moses

Best Soundtrack Album

Bluey The Album

Composed by Joff Bush, David Barber, Helena Czajka, Marly Lüske, Lachlan Nicolson & Steve Peach

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited

Buckley’s Chance

Composed by Christopher Gordon

The Greenhouse

Composed by Freya Berkhout

The Vigil

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Bagi-la-m Bargan from Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky

Composed by Nathan Bird*, Fred Leone & Daniel Rankine^

Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Bad Apples Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing obo Blue Max Music Publishing^

Fragile Soul from Ellie Was Here

Composed by Brontë Horder

On My Way from The Mitchells vs The Machines

Composed by Alex Lahey*, Sophie Payten^* & Gabriel Strum+*

Published by Sony Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^ / Native Tongue+

Suck My Cherry from Freaky

Composed by Luke Dubber*, Beatrice Lewis^, Joel Ma+, Claire Nakazawa^, Mieh Nakazawa^ & Angus Stuart*

Published by Sony Music Publishing* / Gaga Music^ / Mushroom Music+

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Bluey

Composed by Joff Bush

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited

Daisy Quokka: World’s Scariest Animal

Composed by Ack Kinmonth

Dive Club

Composed by Piers Burbrook de Vere & Angela Little

Space Nova: Seaweed Samba

Composed by Russell Thornton

Best Television Theme

100% Wolf – Legend of the Moonstone

Composed by Ned Beckley, Joni Hogan & Josh Hogan

Halifax Retribution

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski & Jan Skubiszewski*

Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Beyond Properties / Mushroom Music*

Hungry Ghosts

Composed by Roger Mason

Wakefield

Composed by Maria Alfonsine

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Bump

Composed by David McCormack & Matteo Zingales

Published by Sonar Music

Jack Irish

Composed by David McCormack & Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music

Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries

Composed by Burkhard Dallwitz, Brett Aplin & Dmitri Golovko

Wakefield

Composed by Maria Alfonsine & Caitlin Yeo

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire

Composed by Anthony El-Ammar, Adam Gock, Mitch Stewart, Dinesh Wicks, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Rufio Sandilands, Alex Slater, Adam Sofo & Cassie To

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo ABC Music Publishing

Halifax Retribution

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski & Jan Skubiszewski*

Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Beyond Properties / Mushroom Music*

Hungry Ghosts

Composed by Roger Mason

The End

Composed by Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks

For: MasterChef, 20 to 1, Anh’s Brush with Fame

Composer: Anthony El-Ammar

For: MasterChef, Married at First Sight, Lego Masters

Composer: Jay Stewart

For: The Block, Better Homes and Gardens, House Rules

Composer: Mitch Stewart

For: MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love on the Spectrum

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks

For: MasterChef, Holey Moley (USA), Sea Patrol (Seasons 1 and 2)

Composer: Alastair Ford

For: McLeod’s Daughters

Composer: Michael Yezerski

For: A Place to Call Home (Season 1 and 2, 5 and 6), Deputy, Reef Break

Composer: Neil Sutherland

For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet