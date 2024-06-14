Screen NSW launches $25,000 Gamescom 2024 Market Travel Program

Screen NSW will support a selection of games practitioners to travel to represent the state at this year’s Gamescom trade conference in Cologne, Germany.

Applications are now open for the Gamescom 2024 Market Travel Program, which has a total grant pool of $25,000, with up to $5,000 per applicant available.

Held in August, Gamescom is one of the world’s largest events for the games industry, showcasing the latest in gaming and providing attendees with global networking opportunities. This year’s event has already been met with unprecedented demand, with early bird registrations setting a new record on uptake.

The Gamescom 2024 Market Travel Program follows the launch of Screen NSW’s Digital Games Seed Development Program in March, with the agency offering grants of up to $30,000 for early-stage game development.



Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth said the newest initiative would build the state’s capacity to create world-class games.

“Gamescom is an essential event for game makers and digital games businesses from around the world, providing the opportunity to network and collaborate, develop international business relationships, as well as gain invaluable insight into new industry trends and technologies,” she said.

“Supporting NSW practitioners travelling to Cologne through Screen NSW’s Gamescom 2024 Market Travel Program will highlight to international markets the high calibre of talent we have in NSW, and means local practitioners will return to the state equipped with global connections and more industry knowledge.”

Applications for the Gamescom 2024 Market Travel Program close Thursday, June 27. Applicants must have a commercial game or games to market at the event. Find out more information here.

