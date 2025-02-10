Screen NSW launches GDC Market Travel Program

Screen NSW has announced another market travel program for the state’s games developers, supporting five experienced practitioners to attend the 2025 Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco.

Applications open today for the GDC 2025 Market Travel Program, which provides up to $5,000 in travel support for each attendee.

Held from March 17 – 21, the event hosts nearly 30,000 attendees and over 400 sponsors globally each year to showcase their latest innovations, from indie games to hardware releases.

It comes after Screen NSW launched a market travel program for the Gamescom trade conference in Cologne, Germany, along with a Game Connect Asia Pacific travel program.

Last year, the agency also unveiled its Digital Games Seed Development Program, offering grants of up to $30,000 for early-stage game development.

Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth was pleased to welcome the newest market travel program to the suite of initiatives.

“We have first-class developers in our state and supporting them to travel overseas for premier events, such as GDC, gives them an opportunity to make invaluable global connections, discover the latest technological achievements, and bring this back to NSW, ensuring their games are on the forefront of creativity and innovation,” she said.

Applications close on Monday, February 24 at 2pm AEDT. Find out more information on how to apply here.