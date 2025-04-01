Screen NSW promotes Lauren Edwards

Screen NSW has promoted Lauren Edwards to senior manager content investment, a role that will see her lead the investment team.

In her new role, Edwards will report into Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth and manage all funding programs across development, production finance and travel support. She will also oversee Screen NSW’s efforts to carry out the goals of the NSW government’s three-year Screen & Digital Games Strategy, announced last October.

Edwards has worked at Screen NSW since 2021 as screen investment manager, and has been behind initiatives such as the Screen NSW Power Lunch and the Short to Feature Fast Track Initiative. Her background is in producing, including series such as Diary of an Uber Driver for RevLover Films and the ABC, Seven/Screentime’s second season of The Secret Daughter and Goalpost and ABC/Sundance TV’s Cleverman.

In 2024 Edwards was the recipient of the Chief Executive Women Hansen Scholarship for the Arts.