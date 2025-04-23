Screen NSW puts more than $720,000 towards festivals and businesses

Screen NSW has announced the recipients of its 2024/25 Audience and Industry Development Program funding, with 28 festivals and screen businesses to share in $726,400.

The Audience Development Program provides support for organisations hosting screen

events, including public screenings, festivals and tours, while the Industry Development Program supports professional development and career advancement opportunities for practitioners in NSW including annual events, workshops, masterclasses, forums and targeted professional development activities.

Audience Development Program recipients include:

Africa Film Fest Australia

Alliance Francaise French Film Festival

Antenna Documentary Film Festival

Bangalow Film Festival

Bus Stop Films Showcase

Byron Bay International Film Festival

Flickerfest International Short Film Festival

Flickerfest Western Sydney and NSW Regional Tour

Irish Film Festival

Lebanese Film Festival

Mardi Gras Film Festival

Perfect Light Film Festival

Persian Film Festival

Polish Film Festival

SF3 Smartfone Flick Fest

Sydney Underground Film Festival

Industry Development Program recipients include:

Accessible Arts

Antenna Documentary Forum

Arts & Cultural Exchange

Australian Guild of Screen Composers,

Australian International Documentary Conference

Bus Stop Films

Creative Business Plus

Flickerfest’s Flickerlab

Newcastle International Film Festival Screen Workshops

Pride in Film

Screen Illawarra

Screenworks

The next round of Audience and Industry Development Programs will open for

applications later in 2025.



“Through these programs, Screen NSW is thrilled to support so many amazing screen festivals and creative businesses across NSW, offering premier experiences for audiences and professional development opportunities for our practitioners,” said Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth.

“The experience to come together with an audience of fellow film lovers is unmatched. Through our Audience Development Program, we support organisation that run events to showcase content from both local and international filmmakers, bringing together cinephiles across NSW.

“I’m also pleased we can support organisations offering programs to grow the NSW screen sector, increasing accessibility and career advancement opportunities for NSW practitioners with our Industry Development Program.”