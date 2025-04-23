Screen NSW puts more than $720,000 towards festivals and businesses

Screen NSW has announced the recipients of its 2024/25 Audience and Industry Development Program funding, with 28 festivals and screen businesses to share in $726,400.
The Audience Development Program provides support for organisations hosting screen
events, including public screenings, festivals and tours, while the Industry Development Program supports professional development and career advancement opportunities for practitioners in NSW including annual events, workshops, masterclasses, forums and targeted professional development activities.
Audience Development Program recipients include:
- Africa Film Fest Australia
- Alliance Francaise French Film Festival
- Antenna Documentary Film Festival
- Bangalow Film Festival
- Bus Stop Films Showcase
- Byron Bay International Film Festival
- Flickerfest International Short Film Festival
- Flickerfest Western Sydney and NSW Regional Tour
- Irish Film Festival
- Lebanese Film Festival
- Mardi Gras Film Festival
- Perfect Light Film Festival
- Persian Film Festival
- Polish Film Festival
- SF3 Smartfone Flick Fest
- Sydney Underground Film Festival
Industry Development Program recipients include:
- Accessible Arts
- Antenna Documentary Forum
- Arts & Cultural Exchange
- Australian Guild of Screen Composers,
- Australian International Documentary Conference
- Bus Stop Films
- Creative Business Plus
- Flickerfest’s Flickerlab
- Newcastle International Film Festival Screen Workshops
- Pride in Film
- Screen Illawarra
- Screenworks
The next round of Audience and Industry Development Programs will open for
applications later in 2025.
“Through these programs, Screen NSW is thrilled to support so many amazing screen festivals and creative businesses across NSW, offering premier experiences for audiences and professional development opportunities for our practitioners,” said Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth.
“The experience to come together with an audience of fellow film lovers is unmatched. Through our Audience Development Program, we support organisation that run events to showcase content from both local and international filmmakers, bringing together cinephiles across NSW.
“I’m also pleased we can support organisations offering programs to grow the NSW screen sector, increasing accessibility and career advancement opportunities for NSW practitioners with our Industry Development Program.”