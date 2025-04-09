Screen Producers Australia announces finalists for Business Awards

Jungle Entertainment, Ludo Productions, Matchbox Pictures, and Curio Pictures will contest two categories in this year’s Screen Producers Australia (SPA) Business Awards, which recognise skill, imagination, and innovative thinking among Australian production houses.

The four companies make up the field for the Screen Business Export Award and are also up for Production Business of the Year alongside BBC Studios Productions Australia, Easy Tiger Productions, Lingo Pictures, and Northern Pictures.

Of the other nominees, Inclusively Made, Kindling Pictures, and Orange Entertainment Co. will vie for Breakthrough Business of the Year, and BCD Media & Entertainment (All Her Fault) and TAG (How To Make Gravy) are set to battle it out for Service Business of the Year.

The 23rd SPA Awards, encompassing SPA member productions that screened between January 1 and December 31, 2024, will be announced on the Gold Coast on Thursday, 8 May 2025, the final day of Screen Forever. Find out more information about how to register for Screen Forever here.

The Business Awards finalists are as follows:

Media Super Production Business of the Year

BBC Studios Productions Australia

Curio Pictures

Easy Tiger Productions

Jungle Entertainment

Lingo Pictures

Ludo Productions

Matchbox Pictures

Northern Pictures

Breakthrough Business of the Year

Inclusively Made

Kindling Pictures

Orange Entertainment Co.

Screen Business Export Award

High Country – Curio Pictures

Good Cop/Bad Cop – Jungle Entertainment

Bluey – Ludo Productions

House of Gods – Matchbox Pictures

Services and Facilities Business of the Year