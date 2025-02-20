Screen Producers Australia announces SPA Award nominees

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has unveiled the finalists for the 23rd SPA Awards, to be held May 8 at The Star Gold Coast.
This year’s field encompasses 70 productions from 61 production businesses nominated across twelve production categories spanning film, television, online, documentary, and reality.
SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the ceremony was a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate the “tireless” work of the organisation’s members, who “consistently deliver exceptional screen stories for audiences in Australia and around the world”.
“These finalists represent the very best in Australian creativity and storytelling, and we are incredibly proud of the remarkable talent and hard work showcased across this year’s entries.”
SPA member are encouraged to cast their votes here.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Animated Production of the Year
- 200% Wolf – Flying Bark Productions (Feature)
- Bluey – Ludo Studio (ABC)
- Ginger and the Vegesaurs (Season 3) – Cheeky Little Media (ABC)
- The Strange Chores (Season 3) – Ludo Studio & Media World Pictures (ABC)
Children’s Production of the Year (Excluding Animation)
- Fizzy & Suds – Tilt Media & Entertainment (ABC)
- Planet Lulin – Princess Pictures (ABC)
- Spooky Files (Season 2) – Tony Ayres Productions & Megaboom Pictures (ABC)
- Teenage Boss – Next Level – McAvoy Media (ABC)
- Windcatcher – Unless Pictures & Every Cloud Productions (Stan)
Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year
- Austin – Northern Pictures & ITV Studios Australia (ABC)
- Bump (Season4) – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Stan)
- Colin from Accounts (Season 2) – Easy Tiger Productions (Binge)
- Fisk (Season 3) – Origma 45 (ABC)
- Hard Quiz (Season 9) – Thinkative Television (ABC)
- Population: 11 – Jungle Entertainment & Factor 30 Films (Stan)
- Question Everything (Season 4) – CJZ (ABC)
- The Office – BBC Studios Australia (Prime Video)
Documentary Series Production of the Year
- Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley – Artemis Media (SBS)
- Miriam Margolyes: Impossibly Australian – Southern Pictures (ABC)
- Muster Dogs (Season 2) – Ambience Entertainment (ABC)
- Outback Truckers (Season 10) – Prospero Productions (Seven Network)
- Stuff the British Stole (Season 2) – Wooden Horse & WildBear Entertainment with Cream Productions (ABC)
- The Assembly – Helium Pictures & Bus Stop Films (ABC)
- The Jury: Death on the Staircase – Northern Pictures (SBS)
- This Is Going To Be Big – Fremantle Australia & Truce Films (ABC)
Drama Series Production of the Year
- Fake – Kindling Pictures (Paramount+)
- Heartbreak High (Season 2) – Fremantle Australia (Netflix)
- High Country – Curio Pictures (Binge)
- Last King of the Cross – Helium Pictures (Paramount+)
- Prosper – Lingo Pictures (Stan)
- Return To Paradise – BBC Studios Australia (ABC)
- Territory – Easy Tiger Productions & Ronde Media (Netflix)
- Thou Shalt Not Steal – Ludo Studio (Stan)
Entertainment Production of the Year
- Australian Idol 2024 – Eureka Productions (Seven Network)
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 21) – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network)
- Mastermind (Season 6) – BBC Studios Australia (SBS)
- Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction – ITV Studios Australia (ABC)
- Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things – Fremantle Australia (ABC)
Feature Documentary Production of the Year
- Like My Brother – Naked Emperor
- Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line – Beyond Entertainment
- Mozart’s Sister – Media Stockade
- Porcelain War – Songbird Studios
- Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story – In Films
Feature Film Production of the Year
- Audrey – Orange Entertainment Co
- Just a Farmer – VAM Paddock Productions
- Ka Whawhai Tonu – Avoca Blue
- Runt – See Pictures
Online Series Production of the Year
- Bad Ancestors – Purple Carrot Entertainment
- Descent – Haven’t You Done Well Productions
- Dick Slider (Season 4) – Scenario Productions
- The Most Upsetting Guessing Game in the World (Season 2) – Haven’t You Done Well Productions
- Videoland – Pikelet Pictures
Reality Series Production of the Year
- Farmer Wants A Wife (Season 14) – Fremantle Australia & Eureka Productions (Seven Network)
- Made in Bondi – Matchbox Productions (Seven Network)
- Shark Tank Australia (Season 6) – Curio Pictures (Network Ten)
- The Amazing Race (Season 8) – Eureka Productions (Network Ten)
- The Great Australian Bake Off (Season 8) – BBC Studios Australia (Nine Network)
Short Film Production of the Year
- Dadda – Ripple Pictures
- Finding Addison – Blue Sparrow Entertainment
- Riverberi – Opening Act Films
- The ICK – Knockout Productions
- Wishes: Windows & Nests – Karu-Karu
Telemovie or Mini Series Production of the Year
- After The Party – Lingo Pictures & Luminous Beast (ABC)
- Four Years Later – Easy Tiger Productions (SBS)
- House of Gods – Matchbox Pictures (ABC)
- Human Error – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Nine Network)
- Last Days of the Space Age – Princess Pictures (Disney+)
- Nugget Is Dead: A Christmas Story – Easy Tiger Productions (Stan)
- Plum – Roadshow Rough Diamond (ABC)
- Swift Street – Magpie Pictures (SBS)