Screen Producers Australia announces SPA Award nominees

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has unveiled the finalists for the 23rd SPA Awards, to be held May 8 at The Star Gold Coast.

This year’s field encompasses 70 productions from 61 production businesses nominated across twelve production categories spanning film, television, online, documentary, and reality.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the ceremony was a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate the “tireless” work of the organisation’s members, who “consistently deliver exceptional screen stories for audiences in Australia and around the world”.

“These finalists represent the very best in Australian creativity and storytelling, and we are incredibly proud of the remarkable talent and hard work showcased across this year’s entries.”

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Animated Production of the Year

200% Wolf – Flying Bark Productions (Feature)

(Feature) Bluey – Ludo Studio (ABC)

(ABC) Ginger and the Vegesaurs (Season 3) – Cheeky Little Media (ABC)

(ABC) The Strange Chores (Season 3) – Ludo Studio & Media World Pictures (ABC)

Children’s Production of the Year (Excluding Animation)

Fizzy & Suds – Tilt Media & Entertainment (ABC)

(ABC) Planet Lulin – Princess Pictures (ABC)

(ABC) Spooky Files (Season 2) – Tony Ayres Productions & Megaboom Pictures (ABC)

(ABC) Teenage Boss – Next Level – McAvoy Media (ABC)

(ABC) Windcatcher – Unless Pictures & Every Cloud Productions (Stan)

Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year

Austin – Northern Pictures & ITV Studios Australia (ABC)

(ABC) Bump (Season4) – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Stan)

(Stan) Colin from Accounts (Season 2) – Easy Tiger Productions (Binge)

(Binge) Fisk (Season 3) – Origma 45 (ABC)

(ABC) Hard Quiz (Season 9) – Thinkative Television (ABC)

(ABC) Population: 11 – Jungle Entertainment & Factor 30 Films (Stan)

(Stan) Question Everything (Season 4) – CJZ (ABC)

(ABC) The Office – BBC Studios Australia (Prime Video)

Documentary Series Production of the Year

Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley – Artemis Media (SBS)

(SBS) Miriam Margolyes: Impossibly Australian – Southern Pictures (ABC)

(ABC) Muster Dogs (Season 2) – Ambience Entertainment (ABC)

(ABC) Outback Truckers (Season 10) – Prospero Productions (Seven Network)

(Seven Network) Stuff the British Stole (Season 2) – Wooden Horse & WildBear Entertainment with Cream Productions (ABC)

(ABC) The Assembly – Helium Pictures & Bus Stop Films (ABC)

(ABC) The Jury: Death on the Staircase – Northern Pictures (SBS)

(SBS) This Is Going To Be Big – Fremantle Australia & Truce Films (ABC)

Drama Series Production of the Year

Fake – Kindling Pictures (Paramount+)

(Paramount+) Heartbreak High (Season 2) – Fremantle Australia (Netflix)

(Netflix) High Country – Curio Pictures (Binge)

(Binge) Last King of the Cross – Helium Pictures (Paramount+)

(Paramount+) Prosper – Lingo Pictures (Stan)

(Stan) Return To Paradise – BBC Studios Australia (ABC)

(ABC) Territory – Easy Tiger Productions & Ronde Media (Netflix)

(Netflix) Thou Shalt Not Steal – Ludo Studio (Stan)

Entertainment Production of the Year

Australian Idol 2024 – Eureka Productions ( Seven Network)

Seven Network) Dancing with the Stars (Season 21) – BBC Studios Australia ( Seven Network)

Seven Network) Mastermind (Season 6) – BBC Studios Australia (SBS)

(SBS) Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction – ITV Studios Australia (ABC)

(ABC) Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things – Fremantle Australia (ABC)

Feature Documentary Production of the Year

Like My Brother – Naked Emperor

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line – Beyond Entertainment

Mozart’s Sister – Media Stockade

Porcelain War – Songbird Studios

Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story – In Films

Feature Film Production of the Year

Audrey – Orange Entertainment Co

Just a Farmer – VAM Paddock Productions

Ka Whawhai Tonu – Avoca Blue

Runt – See Pictures

Online Series Production of the Year

Bad Ancestors – Purple Carrot Entertainment

Descent – Haven’t You Done Well Productions

Dick Slider (Season 4) – Scenario Productions

The Most Upsetting Guessing Game in the World (Season 2) – Haven’t You Done Well Productions

Videoland – Pikelet Pictures

Reality Series Production of the Year

Farmer Wants A Wife (Season 14) – Fremantle Australia & Eureka Productions (Seven Network)

(Seven Network) Made in Bondi – Matchbox Productions (Seven Network)

(Seven Network) Shark Tank Australia (Season 6) – Curio Pictures (Network Ten)

(Network Ten) The Amazing Race (Season 8) – Eureka Productions (Network Ten)

(Network Ten) The Great Australian Bake Off (Season 8) – BBC Studios Australia (Nine Network)

Short Film Production of the Year

Dadda – Ripple Pictures

Finding Addison – Blue Sparrow Entertainment

Riverberi – Opening Act Films

The ICK – Knockout Productions

Wishes: Windows & Nests – Karu-Karu

Telemovie or Mini Series Production of the Year