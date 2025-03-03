Screen Producers Australia calls for revamped incentives to boost documentary production

·
BusinessFundingNews
·
(Image: iStock)

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has called on the government to revamp its screen industry incentives to better support the documentary sector.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the 65-hour cap on documentary eligibility for the Producer Offset should be lifted during a panel session at the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC). He also called for an anomaly in funding support that prevents feature documentaries from accessing the PDV rebate to be scrapped.

“There are several anomalies with Australia’s sy...