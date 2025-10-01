Screen Producers Australia unveil 2025 Ones To Watch cohort

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has announced the 2025 Ones To Watch cohort, featuring Australian early-career producers working across feature film, television, factual and animation.

Independent producer Farnoush Parsiavashi (ACT), Vanilla/Wooden Horse’s Vanilla Tupu (NSW), SGT productions’ Sabin Gnawali (NSW), Open Door Films’ Renny Wijeyamohan (NSW), Fat Poodle’s Ellen Dedes-Vallas, Hello Dear Productions’ Libby Collins, Resonant Films’ Caden Pearson (QLD), Pathline Pictures’ Sam Price (QLD), Fresh Basil Films’ Kate Boylan-Ascione (QLD), Ten Days’ Mimo Mukii – (VIC), and Recliner’s Lawrence Phelan (VIC) have been selected for the development and mentoring initiative.

They will be matched with leading Australian producers for 1-on-1 mentorship, take part in an exclusive professional development program designed to meet their individual goals, and showcase their projects and strengthen their industry connections at Screen Forever 40, to be held April 28-30, 2026.

Each participant will also be eligible to apply for the Ones To Watch Screen Placement, supported by Screen Australia, offering AU$20,000 towards a career-defining placement with a production company anywhere in the world.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the 2025 cohort demonstrated the exciting depth of emerging Australian talent:

“The Ones To Watch program is about investing in the future of our screen industry by equipping the next generation of producers with the skills, networks, and confidence to succeed,” he said.

“This year’s group brings enormous energy and originality, and we are thrilled to help fast-track their careers at such a pivotal time for the sector.

“The program has an impressive track record of launching new voices into the industry. We look forward to seeing the 2025 cohort seize the opportunities ahead and play their part in ensuring Australian stories continue to thrive on screens here and around the world.”