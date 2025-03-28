Screen Producers Australia welcomes Sarah Melrose as COO

Media and marketing professional Sarah Melrose has joined Screen Producers Australia (SPA) as chief operating officer, replacing Glenn Hamilton.

Hamilton announced earlier this month that he was departing the organisation after more than four and a half years to work as Optus general manager for NSW Central Coast & North Coast.

“It’s been a privilege to work alongside such passionate and talented people, advocating for our screen industry and championing the importance of Australian stories on our screens,” Hamilton wrote on LinkedIn.

“There’s still work to be done, but I’m proud of all we’ve achieved and the legacy we’ve built together.”

Melrose brings nearly 15 years’ advertising and media experience to the role, having spent more than five years as general manager of digital marketing agency Admatic, before which she was performance director at internet marketing service AQKA Media.

Her career has also included stints at UK agencies, mSix & Partners (now known as T&Pm), Kingpin Communications, and McDonald Butler Associates.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said Melrose’s skillset and experience made her a “perfect fit for SPA as we continue serving our members”.

“On behalf of SPA, I want to extend our gratitude to Glenn for his outstanding contribution, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter,” he said.

“At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Sarah as our new COO.”

The appointment comes ahead of SPA’s Screen Forever conference on the Gold Coast, set to be held May 6-8.