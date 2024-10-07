Screen Queensland announces $1.3 million for 12 games

Screen Queensland will deliver a $1.3 million boost to the state’s game sector, funding nine independent games studios through the Games Grants initiative and supporting three projects through the Digital Games Incentive.

Announced in 2022, Games Grants funding backs projects across all stages of development with up to $200,000 per round and a lifetime project cap of $300,000. The latest round is expected to support an additional 40 positions for local developers, and includes new titles from MAXART, Fuzzy Ghost, and Spitfire Interactive, as well as the full release of 5 Lives Studio’s Cozy Caravan.

Spunge Games, Prideful Sloth, and The Tea Division’s Vanguard Exiles from games designer Richard Garfield will be supported through the 15 per cent Digital Games Incentive.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the funding announcement followed a bumper 2023–24 period for the state’s small but rapidly expanding games industry.

“Screen Queensland’s investment extends across all levels of the local sector and that is paying dividends, with renewed confidence in our state’s studios and the games they are developing,” she said.

“We are proud to be driving a step-change in ambition and opportunity across an industry where Queenslanders can be world leaders in the creation of unique and innovative games.

“After doubling the funding level for Games Grants rounds, we achieved a 133 per cent increase in the number of projects we are now supporting and these indie games are driving real ‘bricks and mortar’ highly skilled technical jobs.

“We’ve also seen well-established Queensland studios reach new heights, with Gameloft Brisbane now employing a local team of 100 people and recently announcing that Carmen Sandiego is being made right here, supported through our Digital Games Incentive and putting four iconic sunshine state locations on the map.”

The supported projects are as follows:

Games Grants

• Bes Mora: Unsettling Wellness – Fuzzy Ghost and Georgia and Patch Harrison

• Blade of Backwater – Saltpunk Studio

• Carrot Commotion – Andrew Dowsett x Scarlett Ainsworth x Alanamation x BaristaGamer Productions

• Cozy Caravan – 5 Lives Studio

• Delverium – Sagestone Games

• Isopod: A Webbed Spin-off – Sbug Games (also DGI recipient)

• Slime Time – Flow-State Games

• Spellbound Shire – MAXART

• Unannounced project – Spitfire Interactive

Digital Games Incentive

• Go-Go Town! – Prideful Sloth

• Vanguard Exiles – The Tea Division

• Unannounced project – Spunge Games