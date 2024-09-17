Screen Queensland announces $100,000 Online Production Grants

Screen Queensland is offering grants of up to $100,000 to support local creators producing original episodic factual and scripted content for online platforms.

Applications are now open for Online Production Grants, to be administered in two competitive rounds per year to Queensland creators from all experience levels, across a broad range of genres.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney highlighted the significance of the new funding stream in boosting online content across YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram Reels, while also supporting standalone XR projects.

“The Online Production Grants represents Screen Queensland’s commitment to amplifying and scaling Queensland’s digital-first screen storytellers and helping our talented online creatives to connect directly with audiences,” she said.

“This funding strengthens Queensland’s screen sector by empowering local creators to develop and retain ownership of their stories while promoting our state’s talent through global platforms.

“Online Production Grants will provide more than just financial support—they will foster innovation and help Queensland’s creative community scale new heights in digital content creation.

“Queensland is home to a thriving ecosystem of incredibly imaginative, highly skilled online creators and we are excited to see the bold, compelling projects that will emerge from this initiative.”

Applications for round one of the Online Production Grants fund close Monday, October 28 at 5pm. Find out more information on how to apply here.