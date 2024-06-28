Screen Queensland announces changes to funding guidelines

Queensland producers with three or more projects can access $50,000 of development slate funding from Screen Queensland as part of changes to the agency’s funding guidelines announced today.

To take effect from July 1, adjustments to the Development and Screen Finance programs also include an increased cap for early and late-stage funding, and greater base funding for projects from Queensland-resident producers.

Further, Queensland-resident and interstate producers may be provided additional funding (capped at 15 and 12 per cent QPE respectively) by demonstrating extra tangible benefits to Queensland, such as First Nations content, opportunities for above-the-line talent, and showcasing Queensland as Queensland on screen.

The updates follow an independent consultation with established screen practitioners and industry bodies via surveys and direct discussions, and reviews of published materials from other screen bodies and agencies.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the guideline updates reflected the agency’s commitment to supporting more long-term career paths for local practitioners and funding more screen stories that showcase Queensland’s unique cultural identity.

“We have consulted widely across the sector with a view to better reflect changes in the industry and doing what we can to drive local sector growth and build jobs, skills and sustainable businesses,” she said.

“We are committed to creating more opportunities for our state’s screen practitioners and production companies, championing local IP retention and assisting more homegrown stories to be made here in Queensland, including ways to better elevate and recognise First Nations practitioners.

“It’s also vital that we concurrently ensure Queensland continues to be an attractive and competitive destination for local, interstate and international screen production.”

Earlier this month, the Queensland government re-confirmed its support for the state’s key screen incentives over the next financial year, including Screen Queensland’s $28 million Production Attraction Strategy (PAS).

Further changes designed to streamline the agency’s incentive programs, including PAS and Post Digital and Visual Effects Incentives, will be announced soon.

Updates to Screen Queensland’s guidelines include:

Development Fund – now offered as grants rather than equity investment

• Increased cap for early-stage projects from Queensland-resident practitioners from $10,000 to $15,000.

• Increased cap on late-stage funding for Queensland-resident and interstate producers from $25,000 to $30,000.

• New development slate funding of up to $50,000 for Queensland-resident producers with a minimum of three projects.

• Funding cap is $100,000 across all Development grants per year.

Screen Finance Fund – increased QPE percentage on offer

• Base funding for projects from Queensland-resident producers is increased from 10 per cent of Queensland Production Expenditure (QPE) to 12 per cent.

• Projects from interstate producers remain eligible for support, with the same minimum requirements of a Queensland-resident writer, director or producer and a line producer to receive base funding of 10 per cent of QPE.

• Both Queensland-resident and interstate producers may be able to access additional funding (capped at 15 and 12 per cent QPE respectively) by demonstrating extra tangible benefits to Queensland, such as First Nations content, opportunities for above-the-line talent and showcasing Queensland as Queensland on screen etc.

• Funding cap remains at $850,000 per project.

Market and Travel Grants – new support for professional development travel

• In early 2024, the Market Grants program was expanded to include new support for Queensland-based practitioners travelling for professional development as well as business development opportunities.