Cameras roll on next Monsterverse film on the Gold Coast

Screen Queensland has officially confirmed Legendary Pictures is back on the Gold Coast, shooting the next film in the Monsterverse franchise at Village Roadshow Studios.

As IF has reported, star Kaitlyn Dever spilled the beans to 7News that a third, as-yet-untitled Godzilla vs Kong film was due to shoot in Queensland at The Last of Us S2 premiere in Sydney earlier this month.

The Sunshine State has become synonymous with the Monsterverse, with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla vs. Kong: A New Empire, and the second season of AppleTV+’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters all shooting on the Gold Coast.

The latest film will feature several new human characters alongside the Titans, Godzilla and Kong, as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat.

Australian Grant Sputore directs this instalment, his first feature since his debut I Am Mother. The draft screenplay was written by Dave Callaham and Sputore’s I Am Mother collaborator Michael Lloyd Green.

In addition to Dever, the cast includes Sam Neill, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Dan Stevens.

Behind the camera, Sputore is collaborating with director of photography Dan Mindel, production designer Stefan Dechant, editor Josh Schaeffer, VFX supervisor Kelly Port, composer Henry Jackman, costume designer Ann Foley, makeup artist Sabrina Wilson, and hairstylist Jules Holdren.

The monster feature was lured to Queensland by the state’s production attraction strategy, the federal Location Offset and support from City of Gold Coast. The state government expects the project to employ 400 cast and crew and contribute $93 million to the economy.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said that the enduring relationship with Legendary Pictures was testament to the state’s studios and facilities, proximity to versatile locations, renowned crews and competitive incentives from all levels of government.

“The trust that Legendary places in Queensland as the preferred place to bring their ‘Monsterverse’ to life is something we don’t take lightly, and we are always pleased to welcome the team back to the sunshine state,” she said.

Legendary Entertainment EVP Alex Garcia expressed the studio’s excitement to return to the Gold Coast.

“The state’s world-class production infrastructure and exceptional workforce have been critical to the global success of the Monsterverse film franchise, and we look forward to building on that momentum together.”