Screen Queensland funds Gameloft Brisbane and HarperCollins Productions’ ‘Carmen Sandiego’ game

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Screen Queensland has funded Gameloft Brisbane and HarperCollins Productions to create a game inspired by the popular animated Netflix series, Carmen Sandiego.

The single-player premium puzzle adventure game will become the latest in the franchise, which began with the Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? educational game in 1985. The new game will debut exclusively on Netflix Games before Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam in the first quarter of 2025.

Gameloft Brisbane studio manager Mane...