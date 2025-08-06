Screen Queensland introduces short film fund

Screen Queensland has launched a new short film fund, offering grants of up to $50,000 for both scripted and factual projects.

The initiative marks the agency’s first shorts-specific funding since 2021’s RIDE Shorts program, which supported underrepresented filmmakers.

Open to emerging and mid-career Queensland producers and directors, the fund will back films between 5-15 minutes in length, across any genre or subject. Projects must demonstrate creative merit and a clear pathway to audience, such as through film festivals or distribution.

The move follows Screen Australia’s recent return to short film funding for the first time since 2017, suggesting renewed interest in the format from screen bodies.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the fund demonstrated its focus on creating meaningful calling card opportunities.

“Short films prove storytelling ability and can be the launchpad for extraordinary careers. We are backing aspiring Queensland filmmakers to craft bold stories that could one day premiere on the world stage.

“This fund complements our broader development initiatives—including The Writers’ Room—by providing real-world production experience and a pathway to festival and market exposure.”

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek welcomed the Short Film Fund, noting it forms part of the Crisafulli Government’s commitment to expanding industry opportunities in the state via its 10-year arts and culture strategy, ‘Queensland’s Time to Shine’.

“This initiative represents a targeted investment in Queensland’s creative economy, supporting local talent to develop original work, build sustainable careers and reach broader markets.

“It reflects our vision to grow a vibrant screen sector that connects Queenslanders through storytelling and showcases our unique voices to the world.”

Applications are now open and will close September 19.

