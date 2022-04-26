Screen Queensland has appointed former marketing and communications head Belinda Burns as its new chief creative officer, a role she has held in an interim capacity since January.

She takes over from Jo Dillon, who announced her departure from the agency in December 2021, following seven years of service.

Burns said she was eager to innovate while fostering growth within the state’s screen industry.

“In 2020, I joined Screen Queensland at an equally exciting and challenging time for the local screen industry,” she said.

“In this time we have secured a record number of interstate and internationally-attracted productions and witnessed the development and release of an array of inventive, successful, Queensland-made films, series and games.

“I’m passionate about developing valuable business partnerships and networks to launch new initiatives for the local screen sector and to find strategic pathways to further establish Screen Queensland as a major player, nationally and internationally.

“Most of all, as a storyteller myself who has proudly mentored budding screenwriters, I want to empower Queensland’s diverse, creative community to bring their original, brave, funny, powerful ideas to screen.”

A published novelist with a PhD in Creative Writing, Burns also has a background in lecturing and course development across literature and film studies, including screenwriting and screen adaptation courses at The University of Queensland and University of Southern Queensland.

Prior to joining Screen Queensland, she had stints as general manager of Ogilvy Australia’s social marketing agency The Reputation Group, associate director at global PR network Citigate in London, and director of communications and engagement at Brisbane Girls Grammar School.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich was delighted that Burns accepted the executive leadership position after acting in the role for four months.

“Belinda contributes a long list of high-level skills, with international experience, encompassing executive leadership, strategic planning, creative writing, education and government liaison,” she said.

“Belinda’s diverse and international skills will be an incredible asset in our remit to promote Queensland’s film locations, studios, and incentives, in a competitive international landscape.

“I look forward to working closely with Belinda, particularly as we begin creating the new Screen Queensland 2022-25 Strategic Plan.”

Screen Queensland is currently recruiting for the role of head of marketing and communications.