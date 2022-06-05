Screen Queensland has appointed Gina Black as head of physical production.

Black, who moves to the newly created position from her previous role as head of production attraction, will be tasked with helping to deliver high-quality productions in Queensland, including local, interstate, and international projects.

Reporting to chief creative officer Belinda Burns, she will also be responsible for the further development of Queensland’s skills capacity for future screen productions.

Prior to joining Screen Queensland in 2013, Black spent more than two decades in various line producer and unit production manager roles, representing international and high-profile entertainment organisations, including the Walt Disney Company.

She said she was delighted to take on the expanded position.

“This unique role enables Screen Queensland to demonstrate just how responsive we are to the needs of screen production in our state,” she said.

In announcing the role, Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said the organisation had created a permanent industry-facing role to support physical screen production in the state.

“We see this as critical support for producers, both domestic and international, to ensure that Queensland is seen as the destination of choice for screen production,” she said.

“With Gina’s knowledge and skill in physical production, particularly with her background as a line producer and unit production manager, she is the perfect person to be the bridge between Screen Queensland and the wider production community.”

Black’s new role is effective immediately.