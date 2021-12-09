Screenworks will deliver a range of industry development and upskilling opportunities in Far North and North Queensland across the next three years as part of a $675,000 investment from Screen Queensland in the region.

Additional funding for the North Queensland Regional Program was announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in June, contributing to a $71 million package for the state’s screen industry.

Screenworks will employ a local project coordinator for the program, which will include workshops, events, and initiatives.

Screen Queensland has also revamped its regional incentive with new guidelines to support sector growth.

The rebate is for 10 per cent of qualifying Queensland regional expenditure (QRE) capped at $100,000 or, when used in conjunction with Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance Program, an additional 5 per cent of QRE capped at $100,000.

It comes after the agency announced the construction of a $6.8 million production facility in Far North Queensland which is expected to be operational mid-next year.

Speaker of the Queensland Parliament, Member for Mulgrave and Far North Queensland Screen Champion Curtis Pitt said the continued investment in regional growth would contribute to the state’s economic recovery.

“This new, extended plan builds upon the work already achieved via the Far North Queensland Screen Production Strategic Plan throughout the past three years,” he said.

“The region is home to a thriving community of passionate and skilled filmmakers and content creators with diverse and unique stories to tell, and this program will further support talent development and careers for the many screen practitioners based in North and Far North Queensland.”

It’s not Screenworks first time working in the area, having partnered with Screen Queensland earlier this year to offer two mentorships for practitioners based in Far North Queensland – one for an emerging animator, the other for games development practitioner.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said the organisation was primed to deliver further expansion in North Queensland and to support the many diverse and talented storytellers based in the region.

“Screenworks has been supporting and developing the screen industry and its talent across regional Australia for more than 20 years, and specifically in North Queensland since 2017,” he said.

“We’re very excited to partner with Screen Queensland and the local industry to implement this new program and to further grow the screen skills and production capacity of the region.

“It will also be a great opportunity to create a long-term presence in North Queensland by employing local Screenworks staff and further developing partnerships in the region.”

Screen Queensland chief creative officer Jo Dillon commended Screenworks on a competitive tender, following the company’s success in delivering the workshops and production initiatives for the FNQ Screen Production Strategic Plan program.

“Screenworks presented a highly compelling proposal, based on their depth of expertise and a strong track record in delivering programs for regional practitioners around the country,” she said.

“We are delighted to partner with Screenworks again to help foster local talent and content creation in the region, and grow career opportunities in the north of the state.”