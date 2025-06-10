Screen Queensland select inaugural six participants for The Writers’ Room

Screen Queensland has announced the six screenwriters who will take part in the first year of The Writers’ Room, a talent development initiative offering guidance from some of Australia’s most respected showrunners and screenwriters.

Angela Cerasi, Nicholas Lin, Tanya Modini, Alexandra Philp, Harry Sabulis, and Jenny Wynter will receive high-level mentoring from professionals, including Libby Butler, showrunner, writer, and director Belinda Chayko, Christopher Kam, writer duo Alexei Mizin and Ryan van Dijk, Lucas Taylor, and CJZ’s Claire Tonkin.

Chayko expressed her excitement about collaborating with emerging talent through the Brisbane-based initiative.

“When I first started in television, the writers’ room was where I learned—seeing ideas put forward, bounced around, and refined. It’s a place to go deep into a project, to discover it anew,” she said.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said The Writers’ Room was a key element of the agency’s commitment to above-the-line talent development.

“The Writers’ Room initiative is a powerful model where stories are tested and forged,” she said.

“This first year’s cohort is full of exciting voices with bold ideas, and we look forward to seeing the outcomes from this cohort transforming their visions into screen-ready stories.

“Led by Screen Queensland’s content director Phil Enchelmaier, this initiative offers an authentic writers’ room experience, building critical skills and fostering collaboration with some of Australia’s industry-leading practitioners.”

Queensland Arts Minister John-Paul Langbroek said the state government was proud to support initiatives that nurtured Queensland talent and strengthened the state’s screen sector.

“By investing in local practitioners, we are growing a sustainable creative workforce—creating skilled jobs, career pathways, and new opportunities for high-calibre content right here in our state,” he said.

The Writers’ Room participants and projects are:

Angela Cerasi – Odette

A perfectionist and fiercely independent Aussie is forced to embrace community and chaos when pregnancy complications land her on long-term bed rest in a crowded Irish maternity ward.

Nicholas Lin – Bigfoot Bruno

When med school dropout Oscar hits rock bottom, his suicide attempt is thwarted by Bigfoot, and together they struggle to smuggle immortality-granting weed past cops, Bigfoot hunters, and drug dealers to Oscar’s dying Dad in China.

Tanya Modini – Watch Your Head

A driven cop’s pursuit of justice collides with her family’s dark secrets, forcing her to choose between her badge and the people she loves.

Alexandra Philp – Yield

After Clio covers up her role in a fatal insecticide accident involving her son, she must prevent another victim’s mother from uncovering the truth, as their small-knit community spills into satanic panic.

Harry Sabulis – Too Fabulous to Die Alone

A 22-year-old gay disaster goes headfirst into a messy journey of self-discovery while his Belarusian Babushka is hell-bent on finding him his perfect husband.

Jenny Wynter – Off Grid

When an optimistic widow loses everything, she drags her kids to their late dad’s off-grid cabin, only to find it is already occupied by a contrarian folk musician—their grandpa.