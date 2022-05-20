Screen Queensland has revealed the companies that will take part in its Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Professional Development Placement Program, with Alt.VFX, Chop Shop Post, FIKA Entertainment, Folklore Sound, and The Post Lounge to host the full-time paid traineeships.

The five companies will each mentor and train one early to mid-career Queensland professional across positions such as production coordinator, junior compositor, junior virtual production editor, junior producer/sound supervisor, and assistant sound editor.

Screen Queensland chief creative officer Belinda Burns said the program was designed to meet the increasing demand for skills across post-production, sound post, virtual production, and visual effects.

“Raising the state’s PDV Incentive last year to 15 per cent, and lowering the spend threshold to $250,000, has made Queensland the most competitive PDV destination on the east coast of Australia,” she said.

“Championing and supporting Queensland talent through skills development and paid opportunities is crucial to ensuring the post-production sector attracts and maintains a strong pipeline of both national and international work into the state.”

Recent projects choosing Queensland for post-production include Paramount Pictures’ The Infernal Machine at Serve Chilled and MGA Entertainment’s LOL Surprise! OMG – The Movie at Pixel Zoo.

Early or mid-career, post-production practitioners with skills that suit the roles offered and who have resided in Queensland for more than six months can now apply.

Applications are encouraged from practitioners identifying as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, female, LGBTQIA+, culturally and linguistically diverse, living with disability, regionally/remote-based, and from under-represented ages and socio-economic backgrounds.

Each of the five placements will be supported by Screen Queensland with a $50,000 contribution towards their full-time salary, in accordance with MEAA industry awards.

Applications are open now and close Monday, June 6 at 9am. Find out more information on how to apply here.