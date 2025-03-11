Screen Queensland takes In The Frame to FNQ with Lana Greenhalgh, Kick Gurry

Screen Queensland’s In the Frame Screen Practitioners forum will expand to Far North Queensland next month as part of a focus on regional screen production.

Held at Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns on April 1, In the Frame Far North Queensland features four panels tackling topics such as Australian storytelling, forging a career in the evolving screen industry, staying ahead with digital formats, and insights into regional filmmaking.

Speakers include Black Snow actor and director’s attachment Talijah Blackman-Corowa, SBS Food and Entertainment head Emily Griggs, Foxtel Group commissioning editor Lana Greenhalgh, C*A*U*G*H*T writer/director/producer Kick Gurry, Aunty Donna/Haven’t You Done Well Productions managing director Georgia Mappin, No Coincidence Media executive producer Mitch Stanley, and Black Snow writer/director Lucas Taylor.

Tickets are now on sale, with market and travel grants of up to $1,500 available to support regional attendees from across the state.

Queensland Arts Minister John-Paul Langbroek said the state government was committed to supporting the growth of the screen industry in North and Far North Queensland.

Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns, sound stage.

“Through unique events like In the Frame and training opportunities funded by the North Queensland Regional Program, we are building sustainable career pathways and expanding the scope of local talent in regional areas,” he said.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said expanding the event allowed regional practitioners to connect directly with experts, gain valuable insights, and broaden their opportunities in the industry.

“Queensland has earned a global reputation as a leading production hub and with our exceptional panellists we can explore new ways to leverage the unique strengths of production companies based in Far North Queensland, sparking vital conversations about how we can enhance the state’s capacity to bring more homegrown stories to the screen,” she said.

The announcement comes nearly 12 months after the opening of Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns, which includes a 1,070 square metre sound stage, production offices, editing suites, a sound recording studio, construction, wardrobe facilities, and an events space.

Screen Queensland head of studios and physical production, Mark Melrose, said he and his team had been committed to engaging with the local screen industry and its practitioners in the time since.

“In the Frame Far North Queensland is an example of this,” he said.

“It is critical for us to establish a strong, vibrant local screen eco system and establishing this forum as an annual event is a continuation of this work.”

Find out more information about how to book tickets here.